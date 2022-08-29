Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Barnaby Weir: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

By
7 mins to read
Barnaby Weir is appearing in an episode of Waiata / Anthems.

Barnaby Weir is appearing in an episode of Waiata / Anthems.

MYSTORY

Barnaby Weir is a singer-songwriter best known for his work with The Black Seeds and Fly My Pretties. Weir is appearing in an episode of Waiata/Anthems, the series where successful Kiwi musicians record a waiata

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.