Ballet favourite Giselle returns on tour

Royal New Zealand Ballet 'Giselle' touring New Zealand from May 2021. Photo / Ross Brown

Fans of ballet are in for a treat, with the Royal New Zealand Ballet to tour its production of Giselle.

Romantic, mystical and lyrical, Giselle is one of ballet's great stories.

In a remote village, the beautiful and innocent Giselle is captivated by a mysterious stranger. But Count Albrecht is betrothed to another and Giselle, heartbroken, descends into madness and death.

In the forest, the Wilis, vengeful ghosts of jilted brides, meet to greet their recently arrived sister. Albrecht arrives to mourn, and Giselle shields him from the Wilis' fury.

The other-worldly romantic ballet has become a signature work for the RNZB. After captivating audiences and critics with its first tour of New Zealand in 2012, the production toured to China, the United States, Britain and Italy.

In 2013 it was turned into a feature film by director Toa Fraser.

In May and June, New Zealand audiences will have the opportunity to see this masterpiece once again, with performances in Wellington, Palmerston North, Napier, Auckland, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Conducted by Hamish McKeich, Adolphe Adam's lyrical score will be performed live by Orchestra Wellington, the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, and the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, with a recorded version by Orchestra Wellington in all other centres.

Giselle is a brilliantly balanced fusion of the many elements and one of the world's most beloved ballets.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.