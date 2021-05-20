Balancing act: How the Kiwi family behind Weber Bros Circus juggles it all

The Circus is a New Zealand produced original format reality series that follows the trials, tribulations, drama and showbiz lives of The Weber Brothers Circus family. Video / The Circus on Bravo

The Circus is a New Zealand produced original format reality series that follows the trials, tribulations, drama and showbiz lives of The Weber Brothers Circus family. Video / The Circus on Bravo

Not many of us go to work with our families all day, every day.

But the Weber family don't just work together. They play, live, and travel across New Zealand together, bringing their death-defying circus shows to countless Kiwis.

Now their lives will play out on camera too, in a new locally produced reality series The Circus premiering on Bravo New Zealand this weekend.

Marie Weber is the ringmaster of the show and mum to eight kids ranging in age from one to twenty-one along with husband Harry, whose family has been in the circus business for seven generations. So how do they juggle it all?

"I don't know any other life," says Marie, who ran away to join the circus when she was younger.

"My kids were born and grew up in the circus. We've got a school teacher that teaches the kids, and they're with you all the time. Running the circus and raising our family goes hand-in-hand.

"The night before I plan everything that's going to happen, then I wake up in the morning and nothing's gone to plan."

But as hectic as life is, she says there's nothing better than the enjoyment of being on stage together as a family and working together to accomplish something.

Mum Marie Weber says it's impossible to plan out a day in the circus - every day is different. Photo / Supplied

But her trapeze artist daughters Kiarnna, 21, and Kaleah, 19, reveal that circus life isn't all sparkling outfits and scary stunts - behind the scenes it can be far less glamorous.

"Sometimes you arrive onto a lot and it's been raining for weeks and there's mud everywhere and you're wearing gumboots with your glittery costume before you go on to stage," Kiarnna says.

The girls train for about four hours a day, which Kaleah says can be draining at times - but as Kiarnna chimes in, "it's so rewarding when you finally nail a trick".

Sisters Kaleah and Kiarnna train four hours every day to perform dealth-defying trapeze on stage by night. Photo / Supplied.

And while they're used to appearing on stage and wowing a crowd, starring on a reality show is a completely different kind of performance, as Kiarnna found out.

"It was an adjustment," she says.

"Especially with cameras following you around 24/7! But it eventually becomes normal and breezy and you really start to enjoy it."

The reality show will see the Webers bring their circus show The Great Moscow Circus to Covid-free Auckland in the eight weeks leading up to Christmas 2020.

The Weber circus is a family affair, from dad Harry to daughters Kiarnna and Kaleah. Photo / Supplied

And the series promises a rare glimpse into the inner workings of a circus.

"New Zealanders are getting ringside seats into something that's never been seen before," Marie says.

The first season was shot in Auckland last year and filming just wrapped for season two in Queenstown.

A second season was ordered before an episode had even been delivered to NBC, which producers say is "unheard of" in TV.

• The Circus premieres on May 22 at 7.30pm on Bravo and On Demand