Bad Bunny pokes fun at critics of his Super Bowl halftime show gig on Saturday Night Live

Host Bad Bunny during the monologue on Saturday Night Live. Photo / Getty Images

Puerto Rican music superstar Bad Bunny clapped back at right-wing critics of his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show in a bilingual monologue on the season opener of Saturday Night Live.

The popular artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – whose music combines reggaeton, rap, Latin trap and pop – just completed a blockbuster residency on his home island, a US territory in the Caribbean.

Bad Bunny had said his world tour would not feature shows on the US mainland as he feared his fans would fall victim to raids by immigration agents as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown, before being announced as the Super Bowl’s headliner.

Conservative critics immediately complained that the Super Bowl should not feature an artist who sings primarily in Spanish and did not want to perform in the continental United States, criticising the NFL for being too woke.

Bad Bunny didn’t shy away from the topic on the first episode of season 51 of Saturday Night Live, America’s landmark comedy sketch show.