“You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl halftime show,” he said to cheers from the audience at NBC studios in New York.
“I’m very happy and I think everyone is happy about it, even Fox News,” he said, leading into a montage of one-word clips from network personalities and Republican politicians saying: “Bad Bunny is my favourite musician and he should be the next president.”
“I’m very excited to be doing the Super Bowl and I know that the people all around the world who love my music are also happy...” he said, changing to Spanish to explain how his appearance was a win for all Latinos in the United States.
“Our footprints and our contribution in this country – no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it,” he added in Spanish.
He then switched back to English to conclude: “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”
The Super Bowl is on February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
The National Football League in 2019 entered into a multi-year partnership with entertainment company Roc Nation, founded by rap legend Jay-Z, to boost in-game presentations.
Under the deal, Roc Nation advises the NFL on the selection of artists for the halftime show.
Since then, the headliners have included Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, The Weeknd, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Usher and Kendrick Lamar.
-Agence France-Presse