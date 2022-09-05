The Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean has shared his impressive health transformation. Photo / Supplied

AJ McLean has revealed his "amazing" body transformation as a result of his health and sobriety journey.

"Thought I'd do a little throwback Thursday vibes," the Backstreet Boys star, 44, wrote in an Instagram post a few days ago. "Found the pic on the left from a year ago on vacation and wow it's amazing what a little dedication and setting goals can do for a person."

In the throwback snap, McLean poses in board shorts while flashing peace signs.

Sharing some more recent snaps alongside it, the singer showed off some mid-workout mirror selfies.

"The journey is far from over though," he added. "This is just the beginning! #healthylifestyle #sober #nomoredadbod! Let's go! If I can do it so can you!!"

McLean, who has spent time in rehab since 2001, spoke on the Recovering from Reality podcast in January last year, describing himself as a "chronic relapser".

"I can do short bursts and I'm OK," he explained. "Even when I would relapse, I wouldn't go on a bender."

At the time he said he'd "never gone for, like, a month straight of just drinking and partying," adding, "It's been, like, one night and then I'm sober for a week or two. And then it's one night. It was always back and forth."

The following year, he revealed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that he was almost 11 months sober.

"It's not been easy," he said in July.

"This two-year break that we all had really did a number on me in the right way. It gave me a chance to really reflect and really take this as [seriously] as I possibly can."

He's now focused on raising his daughters Elliott, 9, and Lyric, 5, with his wife Rochelle McLean.

The couple made headlines when they revealed their oldest daughter's new name last month, as Rochelle clarified that changing it from Ava to Elliott was "not a gender thing".

"Last year she asked us to start calling her Elliott and it stuck. She wanted something unique that no one else had."