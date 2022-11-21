Australia's The Project team has now lost it's two leading female hosts. From left, Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore, Lisa Wilkinson and Peter Helliar. Photo / Ten

First Carrie Bickmore. Now Lisa Wilkinson. And tomorrow?

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford has hinted there will be more resignations from Australian talk show The Project in the next fortnight after Wilkinson’s dramatic exit on Sunday night.

“There will be more ‘shock resignations’ in the next two weeks,” he tweeted. “How coincidental so many people all decide at same time they ‘need a change’.”

Ford has promised to reveal “the real story behind Lisa Wilkinson’s shock decision and who is going next” on breakfast television today, as well as “the last ditch attempt to rebrand the show”.

Wilkinson announced she is leaving The Project after five years, citing a difficult last six months marked by “relentless, targeted toxicity”.

“It’s time to reprioritise a few things in my life,” Wilkinson told viewers on Sunday night’s edition of the Channel 10 show.

“And after almost 15 years of the early alarm on breakfast TV, and now another five years here at the Project desk, I’m looking at how I want the coming years to play out, both professionally and personally.

“So, from tonight, I’m stepping back from hosting the show.”

She said it had been an “absolute privilege” to work with the “incredible team” at Ten, who she described as among “the most talented and decent humans I know”.

Wilkinson also thanked The Project’s audience for being “passionate”, “engaged” and for making her feel “so welcome”.

“I have had a ball. But for me, right now, it’s time for a change,” she explained.

“To be clear, I’m not leaving Ten, and we’re looking at some very exciting work ideas ahead. But I also have to be honest with you.

“The last six months have not been easy, and the relentless targeted toxicity by some sections of the media has taken a toll not just on me, but on people I love.

“Don’t get me wrong. I’m not above criticism, far from it. I’m human, and I don’t always get it right. None of us do.

“But by god, I’ve tried. I’ve given this job everything I have. And I hope you at home know that. I hope I brought you stories that matter and introduced you to people whose lives and experiences might otherwise never be told, and helped bring into focus issues that deserve our collective attention.

“So to everyone who has been so incredibly supportive and reached out, particularly in recent months, thank you. You will never know how much it has meant to me.

“Finally, to Leigh Sales, Tracy Grimshaw and Carrie Bickmore - if you guys are up for a drink, I’ll see you at the bar, because the margaritas are on me.”

Bickmore announced her departure from The Project after 13 years last month, and will finish up on the show next Wednesday, November 30.

‘A bit shocked’: Colleagues react

Shocked colleague Hamish Macdonald embraces Wilkinson as she bids farewell to the show. Photo / Ten

One of Wilkinson’s co-hosts, Hamish Macdonald, paid tribute to his colleague and expressed support for her decision to leave.

“Obviously we can’t let you go without saying a few words,” Macdonald said.

“Please don’t say too many,” Wilkinson joked.

“I think we are all still digesting this, but I know from being your colleague and your friend for some years now that this is 100 per cent the right decision for you and your family at this point in time,” he continued.

“There have been days this year, particularly in the last six months, where I think you’ve taught us all a lesson here in what resolve and tenacity is, and you’ve turned up on camera even on days when it’s been tough. So I understand how we ended up here.

“I know everyone here is a bit shocked by this. And there are many colleagues that will want to send you off with their love. They’re probably learning about this right now, along with all of you at home.

“And so I want to say, from all of us here at The Project and Ten, thank you very much. Because you have put all that you have into this. You work like a bloody horse, it’s unbelievable.”

“There are days that I’ve turned up this year when I looked like a horse,” Wilkinson quipped.

“Have a great, long break, as long as you need. We’ll see you back here when you’re ready. Thank you so much,” Macdonald finished.

‘She will be sorely missed’

In a statement, Ten confirmed Wilkinson was stepping away “effective immediately”.

“Lisa has been a wonderful host and important contributor to The Project for five years, and as the end of the year approaches, Lisa feels it is the right time for her to take a break,” Ten said.

“We look forward to her continued work with the network in 2023, where we can capitalise, particularly, on her superb interviewing skills.”

Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president and chief content officer at Paramount Australia and New Zealand which owns Ten, hailed Wilkinson’s “outstanding contribution”.

“For five years now, Lisa has brought experience and professionalism, as well as her signature warmth, compassion and integrity,” said Ms McGarvey.

“In her time with the show she has continued to expose, present and report on a variety of groundbreaking and Walkley-nominated stories, both from the studio and out on the road. I know it is a role that Lisa has loved and embraced from day one.

“Lisa has brought her trademark intelligence, humour, empathy and sense of justice to everything she has done, and it is no surprise audiences have continued to welcome her into their loungerooms and onto their screens.

“I know she will be sorely missed both by our audience, and the entire Project team, and whilst we are saddened that Lisa will no longer by on The Project, we look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Lisa into 2023 and beyond.”



