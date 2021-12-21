Australian TV personality Sophie Monk and fiance Joshua Gross rescued at sea

Sophie Monk arrives for the 33rd Annual ARIA Awards 2019 at The Star. Photo / Getty Images

Sophie Monk and her fiance Joshua Gross had to be rescued by Marine Rescue NSW after a boat trip went wrong.

Love Island host Monk, 42, headed out for a day on the water on the Central Coast with her new puppy Bluey on fiance Gross's boat.

There was just one problem – they'd forgotten to get fuel for the boat, leaving them stranded out in the water and in need of rescuing.

Monk documented the whole ordeal via her Instagram account, revealing the trip started well – … before they realised their error and needed to call for help:

Photo / Instagram @sophiemonk

Sophie even posed with her rescuers when they made it back to shore:

It was an adventure on the high seas for the new addition to Sophie and Joshua's family, their puppy Bluey, which they got earlier this month. Monk said on Instagram at the time that she was "so in love" with the new pet.

Photo / Instagram @sophiemonk

Sophie told news.com.au back in July that she was planning a "low-key" wedding to Joshua.

"I think we're just going to keep it quiet, low-key, and no drama for anyone. I just want it to be an amazing day between us," she said, acknowledging that fans were happy to see her settling down after a string of high-profile relationships.

"It's so lovely. I think (fans) know how unlucky in love I've been over the years. They've seen the good or bad, while I've been in the media for 20 years. I think it's so nice that they were invested. I'm very lucky in that way," she said.