Australian socialite and reality TV star Brynne Edelsten vows to 'vigorously fight' drugs charges

Brynne Edelstein was arrested and charged with traffick methyl-amphetamine after a raid on a Melbourne home earlier this month. Photo / Getty Images

Australian socialite Brynne Edelsten has been arrested and charged with possession and trafficking of the drug ice, but claims she will fight the charges "vigorously".

The 38-year-old was arrested earlier this month in a raid on a property in Boronia, in Melbourne's southeastern suburbs.

Police said the raid, which was part of an ongoing investigation, led to the seizure of "what is believed to be magic mushrooms, methylamphetamine, prescription drugs and an allegedly stolen electric bike".

Edelsten was initially questioned and released without charge but that did not last. In a statement, Victoria Police said: "After further inquiries were made the woman was arrested and charged with traffic methyl-amphetamine, possess methyl-amphetamine, use methyl-amphetamine and deal property suspected proceeds of crime."

She was granted bail and will appear before Ringwood Magistrates' Court on October 8.

Melbourne socialite Brynne Edelsten is currently starring in reality TV show SAS Australia. Photo / Instagram

Edelsten, 38, told news.com.au she was "shocked and saddened by these events".

"Earlier this month, I was charged with criminal charges, I am shocked and saddened by these events and will be vigorously fighting all charges," she said.

"I am very thankful for the support of the team around me and will not be making any further comment."

As first reported by the Herald Sun, a 39-year-old Boronia man was charged with traffic methyl-amphetamine, attempt to traffic alprazolam, possess methyl-amphetamine, possess schedule 4 poison and deal property suspected proceeds of crime.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Ringwood Magistrates' Court in August.

The former wife of medical entrepreneur Geoffrey Edelsten split from her husband in 2014.

Late last year, Edelsten, who at one point used her maiden name Gordon, ended her relationship with boyfriend Leno Cachia.

"Life is so much easier when you stop holding on to what holds you back," she also wrote.

In November 2009, the Edelstens got married in a lavish ceremony at Crown Casino. The ceremony reportedly cost $3.3 million.

After their split, Edelsten filed for bankruptcy after unpaid legal fees stacked up.

Later, in June 2017, Edelsten got engaged to comedian Brett Hunter.

Their split came soon after, then she found love again with Coby Boatman, but their same-sex relationship ended after only two months of dating.

Edelsten went public with her relationship with Cachia in March 2018. However, in October 2019 she revealed they had split up in a long-winded rant on Instagram.

Brynne Edelsten is best know for her marriage to Aussie medical entrepreneur Geoffrey Edelsten, who she married in November 2009. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, in November the said in an interview with Stellar, that given the chance, she'd have a crack at finding love on reality TV.

"I'd like to be The Bachelorette. I could do that … Line them up!" she said.

But on Valentines' Day this year she shared a photograph with another man on social media, writing: "Every day is Valentine's Day with this guy."

Speaking with Stellar in November, Edelsten opened up about her relationship with Geoffrey Edelsten — a man she met when she was 26 and her was 67 during a blind date in Las Vegas.

She cited a "lack of intimacy", slamming her ex as "publicity-obsessed" and unfaithful in their marriage.

"It was a very lonely marriage because he worked very hard," she said.

Opening up to Kyle and Jackie O in 2018, she said they had discussed doing IVF, but didn't want to bring a baby into an unhappy marriage.

Edelsten spent time this year filming for reality TV hit SAS Australia which airs on the Seven Network.