Taika Waititi and Rita Ora spotted kissing in Sydney, have reportedly moved in together

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have reportedly moved in together and were pictured kissing in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora's romance appears to be heating up.

The Kiwi filmmaker and British singer have cosied up in Sydney at a party with actress Tessa Thompson. The couple are pictured kissing in new photos published by the Daily Mail, and sparks are flying.

In the photos published by the news outlet, Waititi and Ora are shown relaxing with Thompson, and all three stars are snapped enjoying beverages and being affectionate with each other.

The celebrity couple has also reportedly moved in together at the Jojo Rabbit director's eastern suburbs home, according to the Sydney Morning Herald's Private Sydney column.

Rita Ora is in Sydney filming The Voice Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Waititi is in Sydney for the production of Thor: Love and Thunder, a new installment in the Marvel franchise the Oscar-winner is directing. Ora is currently a mentor on The Voice Australia.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi pictured in Sydney amid romance rumors https://t.co/qGavHvGnwU pic.twitter.com/BIQC605Wpu — Page Six (@PageSix) May 16, 2021

Ora and Waititi made headlines in April after being spotted together frequently in Sydney.

They were pictured holding hands and laughing while having breakfast at a Sydney cafe, Page Six reports. The outlet shared photos of the pair and added Waititi had his arm around Ora while sharing a cute moment.

Waititi 45, and Ora, 30, also attended the RuPaul's Drag Race Downunder premiere together. The Daily Mail reported at the time while the pair weren't pictured together at the event, they did share a table together.

Waititi was a guest judge on the reality show.