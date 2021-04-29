Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby reveals her secret wedding with wife Jenney Shamash

Hannah Gadsby revealed she got married in January. Photo / Getty Images

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby has revealed to her fans that she got married in January.

The 43-year-old uploaded a photo to her Instagram on Thursday introducing her wife Jenney Shamash to her followers.

"We got married in January and we are very chuffed about it," wrote the star.

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Hannah and her wife Jenney, while they were eating ice cream.

"I would like to introduce all y'all to Jenney Shamash," the Emmy Award winner from Tasmania wrote.

"She is a producer extraordinaire. She is very funny and is really talented at reciting facts. It is a joy to behold.

"We got married in January and we are very chuffed about it. For the record: this is me gushing.

"I am full of very positive feelings. This is a nice story. My heartfelt thanks to everybody who voted for marriage equality."

Same-sex marriage was legalised in Australia in December 2017 after citizens voted for it, so her caption likely suggests that the star got married in Australia.

It is likely that Hannah met her wife through comedy as Jenney was a producer on her show Douglas, which was a follow-up to her Netflix hit Nanette.

The show is named after Hannah's dogs, and was filmed in Los Angeles in February.

The synopsis of the show explains how Hannah took Douglas "for a walk across the planet, finishing up in Los Angeles, and recorded her second stand-up special".

The show was nominated for two Primetime Emmys in 2020.

In 2019, Hannah won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for A Variety Special as well as a prestigious Peabody award – each for Nanette.