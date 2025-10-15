Ruby Rose accepting the GLAAD award from Taylor Swift. Photo / Ruby Rose Instagram
Australian actor Ruby Rose has hit back at online critics alleging that Taylor Swift does not use her money for good.
Rose wrote on Threads that the 14-time Grammy winner has given large sums of money to GoFundMe pages in response to claims that Swift was undeserving of herbillionaire status and did not donate to good causes.
“lol. She used to scroll gofundme like a social media app. Clicking ‘reach their donation’ like the ‘like’ button,” Rose wrote on the platform.
The John Wick Chapter 2 actor also seemingly responded to rumours that Swift was a Donald Trump supporter and promoted conservative values in the lyrics of her new album, Life of a Showgirl.
“As someone who has spent many nights discussing the world, social injustice and life, with The Show Girl herself. I refuse to say her name in the same sentence as the hate group, Wackadoodles, are conspiring to attach her to. But what I will say is this …” she began.
“Given her public position against Trump, and his against her. If you are falling for the propaganda ‘Trad wife’ ‘X, y, z’ claims, you are most definitely walking into the biggest man made, rage bait, black hole.
“Stop it. It’s not true, and it’s incredibly stupid. It’s also embarrassing and hurtful to see energy put into this. Keep that energy and let’s take it where it’s necessary and needed.”