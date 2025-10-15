Ruby Rose accepting the GLAAD award from Taylor Swift. Photo / Ruby Rose Instagram

Australian actor Ruby Rose has hit back at online critics alleging that Taylor Swift does not use her money for good.

Rose wrote on Threads that the 14-time Grammy winner has given large sums of money to GoFundMe pages in response to claims that Swift was undeserving of her billionaire status and did not donate to good causes.

“lol. She used to scroll gofundme like a social media app. Clicking ‘reach their donation’ like the ‘like’ button,” Rose wrote on the platform.

The John Wick Chapter 2 actor also seemingly responded to rumours that Swift was a Donald Trump supporter and promoted conservative values in the lyrics of her new album, Life of a Showgirl.

“As someone who has spent many nights discussing the world, social injustice and life, with The Show Girl herself. I refuse to say her name in the same sentence as the hate group, Wackadoodles, are conspiring to attach her to. But what I will say is this …” she began.