“So are you and Kim, like, off and on, or something,” Musk asks, referring to West’s now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Though the Runaway singer doesn’t answer, Musk goes on to disclose details about his own relationship with musician Grimes.

“Clare and I, Grimes, we’re sort of, you know – in the same text stream, she’s like, ‘I love you.’ And then like, you know, a day later, like, ‘I hate you’.”

The pair reportedly seem tense, West responding, “I don’t have the answers. Answers to everything except that.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married for seven years and share four children together.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in 2021, after seven years of marriage.

Their relationship had been rocked by numerous public episodes of West’s erratic behaviour.

In another scene, Kardashian tells the musician his “personality was not like this a few years ago”, seemingly referring to his bipolar disorder.

The 48-year-old was diagnosed with the mental health condition in 2016, according to the Guardian.

West can also be seen arguing with his then mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, about his decision to go off his bipolar medication.

“Y’all emasculated me and made me feel like a piece of s**t. And the only reason you got away with it is because I was medicated. I would rather be dead than be on medication.”

Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk also makes a small appearance in the documentary.

The footage, filmed in 2018, shows the late conservative commentator in political discussions with West and fellow activist Candace Owens.