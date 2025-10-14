Trudeau himself attended the Montreal date of Perry’s Lifetimes tour in July, just days after they were spotted dining together in the same city.

The pair has been romantically linked in the months since but have never formally acknowledged the rumours.

In September, a source told Us Weekly they had “decided to be much more private” about their relationship but were “very interested in each other”.

That was until pictures of the couple kissing on the pop star’s yacht, the Callavelle, took the love affair public yesterday.

Trudeau’s ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has also broken her silence in a veiled message about “letting go”, according to Us Weekly.

In an Instagram video shared yesterday, Sophie said “nothing we love is meant to be kept forever”.

The 50-year-old went on to discuss her experiences with loss and grief.

“To hold on feels safer than to let go. But love was never about possession. It was always about presence. The present moment,” she said.

“When we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory, for the lesson.”

The former couple welcomed three children together during their 18-year marriage - Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

Sophie has maintained she is still on good terms with the politician since their August 2023 separation.

Perry split from her fiancée Orlando Bloom in January, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.