The pair were first linked in July when they were photographed sharing a meal at a Montreal restaurant.

He was seen attending her Lifetimes tour shortly after, stoking further talk about the status of their relationship.

A source previously told Page Six the unexpected pairing was taking things slowly.

“He feels like a young adult again, he is very excited about the process so far, and he really enjoys [getting] to know her and to talk about many, many topics with her,” they said.

“Justin isn’t a guy who is easy to ‘catch’ and he has been having a lot of women trying to date him since he separated from his wife.”

Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire split in 2023 after nearly two decades of marriage, having met as kids when she was a playmate of his younger brother.

The couple share three children together, Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

In an Instagram post announcing their separation, the Canadian politician wrote “as always we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build”.

Perry was in a high-profile relationship with actor Orlando Bloom for 10 years, becoming engaged in 2019 and welcoming daughter Daisy Dove in 2020.

When reports of Perry and Trudeau’s relationship first broke, Bloom reacted to a satirical post suggesting he was dating former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to E News.

“‘Angela kept Orlando laughing all night – he couldn’t keep his eyes off her!’ said an insider source who spotted the pair sipping wine, slurping oysters, and splitting a decadent piece of chocolate layer cake at a Michelin-starred restaurant,” the post was captioned.

Bloom responded with a series of clapping emojis, seemingly seeing the funny side of the gag.