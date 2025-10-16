Thousands packed in to Auckland Domain last night to experience a night of music and dancing. Video / NZ Herald

Is Auckland Domain finally getting the attention it deserves?

With major events scheduled every two weeks between February and March next year, the city’s most historic park is set for a loud and lively summer. Promoters are returning to the venue for its central location and easy access to public transport, Auckland City Hospital and the city centre.

On Monday, organisers announced the two-day concert series Live at the Domain, formerly known as the Gardens Festival, will take place from February 27. American rock bands Good Charlotte, and Yellowcard will headline the first day, joined by other “special guests”.

It follows Worship, New Zealand’s largest drum and bass concert, two weeks earlier, and precedes the Lexus Urban Polo and the acclaimed Synthony Festival, in March.

One of Aotearoa’s most recognisable public spaces, the Domain is Auckland’s oldest park and one of its largest.