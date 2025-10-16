Is Auckland Domain finally getting the attention it deserves?
With major events scheduled every two weeks between February and March next year, the city’s most historic park is set for a loud and lively summer. Promoters are returning to the venue for its central location andeasy access to public transport, Auckland City Hospital and the city centre.
On Monday, organisers announced the two-day concert series Live at the Domain, formerly known as the Gardens Festival, will take place from February 27. American rock bands Good Charlotte, and Yellowcard will headline the first day, joined by other “special guests”.
It follows Worship, New Zealand’s largest drum and bass concert, two weeks earlier, and precedes the Lexus Urban Polo and the acclaimed Synthony Festival, in March.
One of Aotearoa’s most recognisable public spaces, the Domain is Auckland’s oldest park and one of its largest.
In the past, it served as the city’s premier outdoor venue, hosting everything from cricket to Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 Royal Tour. As newer venues were built, major events such as Laneway shifted further to the city’s fringes.
Nick Hill, chief executive of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, said the events at the Domain brought a wide range of economic, social and cultural benefits to central Auckland and the surrounding suburbs.
Synthony attracts over 35,000 attendees to the Domain each year. About 40% come from outside the city, significantly boosting visitor spend.
“Synthony’smost recent edition generated an estimated GDP return of $3.45 million and over 18,000 visitor nights, demonstrating the tangible economic value these events deliver,” Hill said.
Wedged between infrastructure critical to Auckland’s functioning, events at the Domain must prioritise access above all else, and Hill said Tātaki works closely with emergency services, transport providers and other stakeholders to minimise disruption during events.
“Events like Synthony show how Auckland can leverage its iconic venues to deliver economic and cultural value, while maintaining a strong commitment to public safety, accessibility, and community wellbeing.”
Day-to-day management of the park is overseen by Auckland Council’s Domain Committee, which must balance its multi-use classification with the site’s cultural significance and physical size.
It’s a “carefully managed site because large events often create significant impacts for other user groups, including recreational sport, Auckland City Hospital, the Auckland War Memorial Museum, local iwi and nearby residents”, said Rachel Kelleher, Auckland Council’s director of community.
Keller said each application was assessed on its wider impact on the city.
“Due to their nature, major events can present challenges to the traffic network and organisers must plan accordingly for each specific venue site, with sufficient health and safety measures, traffic management and environmental protection.”
Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.