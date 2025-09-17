American art pop star Chappell Roan will headline Laneway Festival in New Zealand next year, organisers have confirmed.
The festival announced the headline act at 10.10am this morning.
The 27-year-old theatrical singing sensation Chappell Roan, real name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, rose to prominence in 2024 with breakthrough single GoodLuck, Babe!
The power ballad made it to No.5 in the New Zealand singles chart and was certified 3x platinum here, with sales of 90,000.
The song also reached No.1 on Australian radio station Triple J’s Hottest 100 countdown for 2024 and took the top spot on NME’s 50 Best Songs of 2024, The Guardian’s 20 Best Songs of 2024 and Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2024.
Laneway organisers say Roan has topped their wish list “for years”.
“Chappell Roan is finally making her Laneway Festival debut. The Midwestern-born, global pop star is bringing her iconic gothic fairy-tale production down under for a full 90-minute spectacle. Laneway 2026 marks Chappell Roan’s first appearance in Aotearoa – this is going to be the live music moment of the summer.”
Roan is joined on the bill by indie rocker Alex G, UK singer PinkPantheress, English band Wet Leg, Swedish rappers Yung Lean & Bladee, US singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus and Auckland-born pop star Benee.
Presale tickets to the festival open on Tuesday, September 23. In New Zealand, the festival is R18.
Roan was widely rumoured to be appearing at Laneway last year, and her star has only risen in the intervening period.
At the Grammy Awards this year, Roan became one of only 15 artists to be nominated for all the Big Four awards of the night: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist (which she won). Roan also won Best New Artist at the 2024 VMAs and dedicated the trophy to queer and trans people.
Auckland attendees will be treated to a bumper lineup and expanded site in 2026, festival organisers say they’ve secured 40% more artists than last year and are introducing a new lake-side stage. “With over a third of the lineup heading to Aotearoa for the first time, Laneway Festival 2026 is on another level.”