Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Laneway Festival 2026: Organisers announce Chappell Roan as headline act

Tyson Beckett
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Charli XCX, Olivia Dean, DJO and more deliver a perfect pop culture spectacle at Western Springs. Video / Carson Bluck

American art pop star Chappell Roan will headline Laneway Festival in New Zealand next year, organisers have confirmed.

The festival announced the headline act at 10.10am this morning.

The 27-year-old theatrical singing sensation Chappell Roan, real name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, rose to prominence in 2024 with breakthrough single Good

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save