Laneway organisers say Roan has topped their wish list “for years”.

“Chappell Roan is finally making her Laneway Festival debut. The Midwestern-born, global pop star is bringing her iconic gothic fairy-tale production down under for a full 90-minute spectacle. Laneway 2026 marks Chappell Roan’s first appearance in Aotearoa – this is going to be the live music moment of the summer.”

Roan is joined on the bill by indie rocker Alex G, UK singer PinkPantheress, English band Wet Leg, Swedish rappers Yung Lean & Bladee, US singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus and Auckland-born pop star Benee.

The festival released its 2025 dates and venues this week, with the Auckland leg confirmed to return to Western Springs on Thursday, February 5. This means the festival won’t be held on a public holiday.

Presale tickets to the festival open on Tuesday, September 23. In New Zealand, the festival is R18.

Roan was widely rumoured to be appearing at Laneway last year, and her star has only risen in the intervening period.

At the Grammy Awards this year, Roan became one of only 15 artists to be nominated for all the Big Four awards of the night: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist (which she won). Roan also won Best New Artist at the 2024 VMAs and dedicated the trophy to queer and trans people.

Auckland attendees will be treated to a bumper lineup and expanded site in 2026, festival organisers say they’ve secured 40% more artists than last year and are introducing a new lake-side stage. “With over a third of the lineup heading to Aotearoa for the first time, Laneway Festival 2026 is on another level.”

After Auckland, the festival crosses the Tasman and hits the Gold Coast on February 7, Sydney on February 8, Melbourne on February 13, Adelaide on February 14, and Perth on February 15.

The Auckland festival sold out in 2025. Photo / Supplied.

Charli XCX, Clairo, Olivia Dean, Beabadoobee, Remi Wolf and Barry Can’t Swim played the festival at Western Springs earlier this year.

Laneway Festival 2026

Who: Chappell Roan, Alex G, Benee, Cavetown, The Dare, Geese, Gigi Perez, Jensen McRae, Lucy Dacus, Malcolm Todd, Mt Joy, Ocklou, Pinkpantheress, Role Model, Wet Leg, Wisp, Wolf Alice, Yung Lean & Bladee, 9Lives, Lontalius, Mokotron, Ringlets, Womb

Where: Western Springs, Auckland

When: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Tickets: Presale starts on Tuesday, September 23. Visit the Laneway website here for more information.