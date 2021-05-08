Aubrey Plaza reveals she is married to partner Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza let some news about her personal life slip in a new Instagram post. Photo / Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza has revealed she is married to her long-term partner Jeff Baena.

The 36-year-old actress has confirmed she and Baena tied the knot after a decade together, as she referred to him as her "dear husband" in an Instagram post.

She wrote: "So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble".

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

The two were first linked in 2011 and she has since starred in his movies "After Beth" and "The Little Hours", and will next appear in his new movie, "Spin Me Round".

Plaza recently opened up on life in quarantine with Baena amid the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the pair "enjoyed" spending more time together at home.

"We were quarantined for months and months like everybody else. And we did enjoy it. I think it was, obviously other than all of the catastrophic things happening in the world, just on a personal level, relationship level, was kind of nice to just be forced to be in one place for that long. Could have gone either way, I guess," she said.

In 2019, Plaza said the couple "understand" each other because they work in the same field.

"I think that when you're with someone that is in your field, they understand what you're dealing with on a deeper level. So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we're both on," she said.

"So I think that can be really great. But, you know, working with your partner can always be challenging. There's a lot of things we do separately and I think that it's all about balance.

"I think that one of the great things about our careers is that we are forced to be independent, take little breaks, go off and do our things and come back. So it's kind of fun.

"Nothing is ever the same. You don't want to spend too much time apart. But I think that there's a way that it can work and there's a balance in that."