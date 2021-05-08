Jimmy Kimmel slams Caitlyn Jenner over homeless population comments

Caitlyn Jenner has sparked controversy with her latest comments. Photo / AP

Jimmy Kimmel has slammed Caitlyn Jenner over comments she made about homeless people in California while chatting to Fox News.

Jenner, who is running for Governor in the state, told the reporter her wealthy friends were leaving California because of the high level of homeless population in the state.

She specifically talked about one friend, who was "packing up his hangar" at an airport.

"The guy right across, he was packing up his hangar," Jenner said. "And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona. I can't take it any more. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless.'"

As expected, many people labelled the comments as "tone-deaf", statements the Jimmy Kimmel Live host echoed during Thursday night's show.

Caitlyn Jenner to Hannity: "My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can't take it anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless'" pic.twitter.com/Z1WbBBQXq7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021

"Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a**hole?" Kimmel asked after airing a clip of Jenner's interview.

"Or does calling that trans person an ignorant a**hole — even though she happens to be a trans person — show that we don't discriminate against ignorant a**holes, no matter their gender orientation? It's a tough one," he added. "I don't know. I guess we'll let the internet decide tomorrow."

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

Jenner announced she would be running for Governor of California in April, which wasn't received well by a lot of her critics.

Her Fox News interview marked the first TV interview since her announcement.

"This state has done so much for me over the years," she told the reporter. "But I've watched it crumble right before my eyes. California's worth fighting for, and that's what I'm doing."

The controversial star has also stated in recent weeks that she opposes transgender girls playing sports against other girls.

"I think we have to make sure that the integrity of girl sports is there, I think that's extremely important."