Ashley Olsen has reportedly become a mum for the first time. Photo / AP

Ashley Olsen, of Mary-Kate and Ashley fame, has reportedly given birth to her first child after hiding her pregnancy.

According to TMZ, Olsen, 37, welcomed a baby boy with her husband Louis Eisner, 35, “a few months ago in New York”.

The “ecstatic” new parents named their first child Otto, sources told the publication.

Olsen’s representative has been contacted by the outlet for comment.

Page Six revealed the former Full House star had married artist Eisner in a private ceremony on December 28, 2022, in Bel Air, California.

According to the outlet, about 50 people joined the couple for the ceremony and a celebration that “went late”.

Olsen, who heads fashion brand The Row with her twin sister and co-star Mary-Kate Olsen, has been in a relationship with Eisner since 2017.

Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen married in a small ceremony in Bel Air. Photo / AP

The couple are known for being very private.

They made their first red-carpet appearance together in September 2021, turning up to show their support for non-profit organisation Young Eisner Scholars, founded by Eisner’s father Eric Eisner, who is a lawyer and formerly the president of the David Geffen Company.

Eisner’s mother Lisa Eisner is a jewellery designer and the former West Coast editor for Vogue.

Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen starred together on Full House. Photo / AP

In 2021, he caused a stir when he shared a rare snap of then-girlfriend Olsen carrying a machete as they set out on a hiking trip together.

Olsen’s famous sister Mary-Kate settled her divorce from French banker Olivier Sarkozy in January 2021.

The pair married in Manhattan in November 2015, but by May 2020, the former actress had filed for divorce.

The twins’ sister and fellow actress Elizabeth Olsen, 34, has appeared in Marvel’s Avengers movies as superhero Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, as well as in the miniseries WandaVision.

She is married to musician Robbie Arnett.