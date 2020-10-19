Armie Hammer: Taika Waititi 'phenomenally talented', new movie will make you 'cry and laugh'

A Hollywood actor has revealed what it is like to work with Taika Waititi. Photo / Getty Images

Armie Hammer has gushed about working with Taika Waititi in a new interview.

The Call Me By Your Name star is working with Waititi in the upcoming movie Next Goal Wins, based on a 2014 documentary about a Dutch-American coach trying to lead the American Samoan football team to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

In an interview with Collider, Hammer was quizzed on what Waititi is like as a director - and while making sure to sneak in a few jokes about his sleeping habits, he also praised Waititi for directing skills.

Hammer says he is "phenomenally talented," and teased how audiences may react to the new movie, which also stars Elisabeth Moss and Michael Fassbender.

Armie Hammer is starring in Taika Waititi's upcoming movie Next Goal Wins. Photo / Getty Images

"He's almost too talented for his own good. [Next Goal Wins is] the story of a coach — played hilariously and perfectly by Michael Fassbender — who goes, kind of as a dead-end job, just to kind of get rid of him, [is sent] down to American Samoa to coach a soccer team there and it's about what happens to this coach goes down to Samoa to coach a soccer team. It's hilarious and it's fun and it's heartfelt and there are things in it that are really touching."

"But also, his brain works better than everyone else's... he's right there helping you and coaching you through this whole thing," Hammer says.

He added Next Goal Wins is "funny and touching" and that audiences will "cry and laugh in the same film." The actor, promoting his new Netflix film Rebecca, also noted Waititi has "very impressive" napping skills on set.

Taika Waititi pictured on holiday with the Hemsworth brothers. Photo / Chris Hemsworth / Instagram

"Yeah, he's just a lot of fun to work with."

The Oscar-wining New Zealand filmmaker was recently spotted holidaying with Chris, Luke and Liam Hemsworth at Lorde Howe Island in Australia.

Waititi is set to direct Chris in the fourth Thor movie called Thor: Love and Thunder. According to IMDB, the film is currently in pre-production and it is unknown when filming will begin.

His first stint at directing a Marvel film, Thor: Ragnarok, was received favourably by both Marvel fans and critics alike.