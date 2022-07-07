Armie Hammer has been out of the public eye since rape allegations arose against him. Photo / Getty

After disappearing from the public eye following several allegations of sexual violence, Armie Hammer's lawyers have been forced to deny a bizarre rumour that the actor has taken up work in the hotel industry.

While it has since been debunked as a prank, last week, a flyer emerged on Twitter depicting Hammer, 35, as a concierge employed at Morritt's Resort in Grand Cayman.

The since-deleted viral tweet read: "My friend's parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and Armie Hammer was their concierge," along with a photo of the mock pamphlet.

Speaking to Variety, a lawyer for Hammer, Andrew Brettler, later confirmed the flyer was designed as a joke by Hammer's friends at the hotel in which he has been living for over a year.

The sketchy-looking flyer said: "I am your personal concierge and am here to help you get the very best from your vacation."

It included discount vouchers from the concierge desk, and claims Hammer can hook up guests with spots for "swimming with wild turtles", where to go snorkelling and diving, and "reasonable prices for bioluminescence and fishing trips".

As it transpires, Hammer's friends at the hotel made up the flyer as a prank.

The prank is the first time Hammer's name has appeared in the media for over a year, with the actor laying low in the Cayman Islands after his sex scandal exploded last year.

Various women, including exes Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze, came forward with claims of emotional and sexual abuse against The Social Network actor after screenshots of messages from women appearing to depict Hammer as having cannibalistic fetishes emerged all over social media.

One woman accused Hammer of rape, which led to an LAPD investigation that has since concluded with no charges pressed.

Hammer, who was married at the time of many of the alleged incidents, has strenuously denied all accusations, claiming any interactions with any women were consensual.

But the actor's fall from grace was swift.

Hammer was sacked from his agency, WME, and subsequently fired from a number of projects including Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding, thriller Billion Dollar Spy, Broadway play The Minutes and Paramount Plus series The Offer.

In June 2021, it was reported the Gossip Girl star had checked into a treatment centre for drug, alcohol and sex issues. He left the facility in December.