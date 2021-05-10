Website of the Year

Are animated dads getting hotter? An investigation

7 minutes to read
Raya with her father, Benja, the subject of fan crushes, in Raya and the Last Dragon. Photo / Supplied

New York Times
By: Kyle Buchanan

A chiselled chest and relationship-oriented, too? Sure, they're cartoons, but you can see the appeal.

I thought the whole man-bun thing was played out, and then along came Benja.

First, I sparked to his voice,

