Aotearoa Music Awards 2021: Watch the red carpet live

New Zealand music's biggest night is kicking off tonight at the Aotea Centre, and the NZH Focus team is reporting live from the event.
Troy Kingi is leading the nominations and is the frontrunner for taking home the most Tūī awards tonight. He is about for six awards in total and could add come home with more additions to his four Tūīs.
The multi-genre musician is a finalist in the Te Pukaemi o te Tau (album of the year) category for his fourth album The Ghost of Freddie Sear and Te Waiata Tōtahi o te Tau (single of the year for 'Sleep (Slumber).
Kingi is also up for best solo artist, best Māori artist, best soul/RnB artist, and is up for the Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo award with blues and roots trio The Nudge.
Hot on the heels of Kingi is singer-songwriter Teeks, who sold out a nationwide tour this year and released his debut album Something To Feel in 2021. Teeks is up for single of the year, best solo artist, best Māori artist and best soul/RnB artist.
And band L.A.B. are climbing up the ranks and quickly becoming one of Aotearoa's biggest bands. They are finalists in the album of the year, single of the year, best group, and best roots categories.
Benee could be set to add to her haul of Tūī's after she took home four awards each in both 2019 and 2020. She is up for
The awards are hosted by Hayley Sproull and Stan Walker, and will feature performances by Team Dynamite, Teeks, Te Nūtube, Troy Kingi, Goldsmith Baynes, Harper Finn, and L.A.B.
In between his hosting duties, Walker will also take the stage with a performance of his own.
Watch live above for the best bits from the red carpet.
Tune into the ceremony on TVNZ 2 and OnDemand.
Full list of nominees:
Te Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year
BENEE – Hey u x
Crowded House – Dreamers are Waiting
L.A.B. – L.A.B. IV
The Phoenix Foundation – Friend Ship
TEEKS – Something to Feel
Troy Kingi – The Ghost of Freddie Cesar
Te Waiata Tōtahi o te Tau | Single of the Year
Harper Finn – 'Dance Away These Days'
L.A.B. – 'Why Oh Why'
Lorde – 'Solar Power'
Six60 – 'All She Wrote'
TEEKS – 'Remember Me'
Troy Kingi – 'Sleep (Slumber)'
Te Roopu Toa | Best Group
Crowded House – Dreamers are Waiting
L.A.B. – L.A.B. IV
The Phoenix Foundation – Friend Ship
Shapeshifter – Rituals
Te Kaipuoro Takitahi Toa | Best Solo Artist
Anna Coddington – Beams
BENEE – Hey u x
TEEKS – Something to Feel
Troy Kingi – The Ghost of Freddie Cesar
Te Kaituhura Puoro Toa o te Tau | Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Foley
Harper Finn
Muroki
Niko Walters
Te Māngai Pāho Te Kaipuoro Māori Toa | Best Māori Artist
Mara TK
Teeks
Troy Kingi
Te Kaipuoro Arotini Toa | Best Pop Artist
BENEE
Foley
LA WOMEN
Te Kaipuoro Manohi Toa | Best Alternative Artist
Anthonie Tonnon
Na Noise
Wax Chattels
Te Kaipuoro Awe Toa | Best Soul/RnB Artist
Mara TK
Teeks
Troy Kingi
Te Kaipuoro Hipihope Toa | Best Hip Hop Artist
Diggy Dupè
SWIDT
Team Dynamite
Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa | Best Roots Artist
Grove Roots
L.A.B
Tomorrow People
Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Award
Rei
Te Nūtube
The Nudge & Troy Kingi
Te Kaipuoro Tāhiko Toa | Best Electronic Artist
Paige Julia
Shapeshifter
Sola Rosa
Te Kaipuoro Rakapioi Toa | Best Rock Artist
Dead Favours
Ekko Park
Mako Road
Te Kaipuoro Inamata Toa | Best Classical Artist
Claire Cowan
Justin DeHart
Tony Yan Tong Chen
Other awards presented on the night:
Te Kōwhiri o te Nuinga | People's Choice Award
Tohu Whakareretanga | Recorded Music NZ Legacy Award
Te Toa Hoko Teitei | Highest Selling Artist
Te Rikoata Marakerake o te Tau | NZ On Air Radio Airplay Record of the Year