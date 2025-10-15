The 67-year-old actor had blamed a “garbage truck the size of a whale” for the accident, which “totally crushed” his wife Hilaria’s car.
He said in a video shared to Instagram: “I was in a car accident this morning. I’m fine. My brother Stephen was visiting me on Long Island and we spent the weekend out there for the film festival [Hamptons International Film Festival].
“This morning I was in this car accident, this guy cut me off in a truck. A big garbage truck … A garbage truck the size of a whale … I’ve never seen a garbage truck [so big]. It must have been something commercial for taking away material from construction or something.
“It was the biggest garbage truck I’d ever seen … anyway... to avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big fat tree and crushed my wife’s car.
“I crushed my wife’s car, I feel bad about that but it’s all fine. And I’m fine and my brother’s fine.”
Alec Baldwin went on to thank the emergency services for their help at the scene but insisted the car is a write-off.
“Thank you to the East Hampton Police Department for coming to my aid. They came and we filed a report with them. Officer Gerken. Lovely guy,” he said.
“My wife’s car was pretty smashed up. Big tree. Big fat tree.”