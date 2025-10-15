Alec Baldwin has avoided legal consequences after crashing a car he was driving in East Hampton, New York. Photo / GC Images

Alec Baldwin has avoided legal consequences after crashing a car he was driving in East Hampton, New York. Photo / GC Images

Alec Baldwin won’t face any legal consequences after crashing the car he was driving while in the Hamptons, United States.

The former 30 Rock star was driving a white Range Rover SUV in East Hampton, New York, on Monday with his brother Stephen Baldwin in the passenger seat when he swerved to avoid a rubbish truck. Police have now issued a report on the incident, in which they confirmed there were no “summons issued”.

Michael D. Sarlo, Chief of Police of the East Hampton Town Police Department, told Us Weekly magazine: “At approximately 12.01pm on Monday, October 13th, the EHTPD responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 27, Pantigo Rd near Cross Highway.

“A white 2023 Range Rover, operated by Alec Baldwin, with passenger Stephen Baldwin, was found to have struck a tree on the eastbound shoulder of the roadway while avoiding the turning action of a 2020 Mack commercial truck, registered to National Waste Services out of Bay Shore, NY.

“There were no injuries reported or summons issued and the contributing factors to the accident were found to be a reaction to an uninvolved vehicle and the slippery and wet roadway conditions.”