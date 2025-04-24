This 2001 Steven Spielberg-produced series, based on the non-fiction Stephen E. Ambrose book, is often described as the best screen-based work about war of all time - and it’s abundantly clear why.

Set during WWII, predominantly on the Western Front, the story follows the men of “Easy” Company, a parachute infantry regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, and their journey from the training grounds to the battlefield.

There are plenty of bloody firefights with grim, raw, realistic detail, but where the series really shines is in its quieter moments. The pacing is realistic, and the men’s relationships and characterisations never come across as staged or overblown.

Depictions of the D-Day Landings and the liberation of concentration camps are stark reminders of the pain and suffering the men went through, and moments away from the battlefield shed light on the complex personal situations these men went through.

One of the more astounding features, however, is that the series also contains opening scenes with the real-life veterans portrayed in the show, all of whom praised its historical and military accuracy.

By the end of the 10 episodes, viewers will likely be inspired to look deeper into the lives of those portrayed on screen, continuing to dwell on the vital memorial theme of Lest We Forget.

Where to watch: Available to stream on Neon

Chunuk Bair (1992)

For a Kiwi boots-on-the-ground perspective.

Chunuk Bair gives a Kiwi perspective of the harrowing WWI battle. Photo / NZ Film Commission

Based on the 1982 play by Maurice Shadbolt, this big-screen adaptation is one that every Kiwi must watch at least once in their life.

While not reaching the big budget heights of Band of Brothers, Chunuk Bair expertly focuses on the extreme hardships Kiwi soldiers endured during the Gallipoli campaign of WWI.

Combining blunt Kiwi dialogue that includes deep philosophical conversations about the meaning of war, the film highlights a testy relationship between the British and the Kiwis, and how a failure in communication can ultimately lead to horrific consequences.

Standout performances from Kevin J. Wilson (Colonel Connolly) and Robert Powell (Frank) anchor the incredible cast, with a small role also being filled by up-and-comer at the time, Karl Urban.

There are firefights, heated monologues, and plenty of Kiwi-isms throughout, and while the execution and lack of high-budget effects leave something to be desired, it’s still empowering to have a war story we can call our own for the big screen.

If you’re heading to an Anzac Day service this year, perhaps spend the afternoon afterwards sitting down to give this a go.

Where to watch: Available to buy on DVD.

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

For those who want a stark anti-war film.

Actors Matthew Modine and Arliss Howard on the set of Full Metal Jacket. Photo / Getty Images

Many film buffs will remember the awkward scene in this film where a frightened Army private is being bombarded with obscenities by his drill sergeant.

Full Metal Jacket does everything but glorify war and its purpose, instead deciding to focus on why turning soldiers into brutal killing machines isn’t the way forward.

Director Stanley Kubrick focuses his camera on disturbing and dehumanising actions the US military allegedly took during the Vietnam War, with scenes depicting cruelty, self-harm, and mental anguish.

Matthew Modine as the wisecracking James T. “Joker” Davis and Adam Baldwin as the battle-hungry Sergeant “Animal Mother” act as symbols of coping mechanisms, and their ill-fated journeys convey an explicit reasoning for an anti-war attitude.

Combat and cruelty are portrayed in such a way that viewers will likely wince when they see it, and there is no escaping the fact that Kubrick wants people to know that war changes people (and overtly that war never changes).

Where to watch it: Available to rent or buy on Apple TV Store, Prime Video Store, Google TV, YouTube, and to rent on Neon Rentals.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North (2025)

For those who seek to understand the psychological toll of war.

Ciarán Hinds plays tormented veteran Dorrigo Evans in the new series The Narrow Road to the Deep North alongside actress Heather Mitchell. Photo / Ingvar Kenne

Released last week, Prime Video series The Narrow Road to the Deep North is an example of non-linear war storytelling that aims to provide an intimate look into the war’s psychological toll.

Adapted from the Booker award-winning novel by Richard Flanagan, it explores an Australian soldier’s life before and after his time as a POW on Burma’s Death Railway during WWII.

Featuring terrific performances by Ciarán Hinds and Jacob Elordi (who play the older and younger versions of tormented soldier Dorrigo Evans), the series doesn’t sugarcoat the immense mental stress of those who faced the harrowing ordeal of being a POW.

Loneliness serves as a key theme, and we see Evans’ sense of camaraderie vanish as the anguish of war continues to plague his soul.

There’s also an underlying affair, strained emotional connections, and clear post-traumatic stress conveyed in a way that comes across as real and historically accurate.

If you can handle the dehumanising nature of the series and become engrossed in the incredible storytelling, this is a must-watch for your Anzac watchlist.

Where to watch it: Prime Video

The Hurt Locker (2008)

For a look at modern warfare and its effects.

Kathryn Bigelow remains the only woman to have ever won a Best Director Oscar. Bigelow won it for The Hurt Locker (2008).

Kathryn Bigelow’s Best Picture-winning war film is as timely now as it was when it was released.

This no-frills look at the horrors of 21st-century military service from the point of view of those defusing bombs in Iraq pulls no punches, its quasi-documentary style adding to the realism.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Sgt First Class William James and Anthony Mackie as Sgt J. T. Sanborn, the film highlights the fact that, to this day, soldiers are putting their lives on the line in the interest of national security.

While some veterans have criticised the film for being “overblown” and lacking detail, most still said its general atmosphere and story paint a good thematic picture of modern warfare.

It also touches on civilian life, and how the pain of war and impending threat of danger never leaves those who embark on a tour of duty.

There are plenty of tense moments throughout the film (bomb diffusing, kill shots) intended to make the audience fear for the safety of the characters on screen and reflect on why servicemen are put in these situations.

The film also doesn’t shy away from expertly conveying the life-or-death decisions soldiers have to make on a daily basis, something that we see continuing today in places like Gaza and Ukraine/Russia.

Where to watch it: Available to rent or buy on Apple TV Store, Prime Video Store, Google TV, YouTube, and to rent on Neon Rentals and AroVision.

