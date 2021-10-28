Anti-Biden song that mocks Australia knocks Adele from No 1 on US charts

30-year-old musician, Bryson Gray, beleives that the popularity of his song, Let's Go Brandon, was driven by it being banned on YouTube. Photo / Getty Images

30-year-old musician, Bryson Gray, beleives that the popularity of his song, Let's Go Brandon, was driven by it being banned on YouTube. Photo / Getty Images

A highly controversial new rap song that makes statements against US President Joe Biden and makes disparaging comments about Australia has rocketed to the top of the iTunes charts.

The song, Let's Go Brandon, was released last week by passionate Donald Trump supporter Bryson Gray and it reached No 1 on the US iTunes charts on Sunday, passing Adele's much-hyped comeback single Easy On Me.

The 30-year-old musician believes that his track's popularity was driven by the YouTube ban, which sparked media coverage and thus raised the profile of the rap release.

"If you read guidelines for social media sites now, the guidelines themselves are against conservatism. You literally can't have a conservative opinion," Gray told The New York Post on Wednesday.

"Like I can't say there are only two genders, or I can't call somebody by what they are. I have to be delusional with them."

A defiant Gray continued: "Cancel culture doesn't work anymore. It only works on people who are scared … all it does is help me out. Thanks, YouTube!"

The North Carolina-born musician has revealed that the song was inspired by a NASCAR race that took place in Alabama on October 2.

Controversially, during that event, people in the crowd started chanting, "F*** Joe Biden," but an NBC anchor insisted they were actually chanting, "Let's go, Brandon," a reference to winning race car driver Brandon Brown.

Twitter soon made a tidal wave out of the media incident with many conservatives claiming it was a "cover up".

Gray took his anger at the coverage one step further by composing his song. The track features many vehement opinions, including this anti-Australia gem: "Look at Australia, that's what's comin' next if we don't stand up. Stop complyin' with them takin' our rights, it's time to man up."

Both Australia and New Zealand have been mocked by conservatives in the US for their strict stance on Covid-19, especially the extended lockdowns.

Other strongly worded lyrics in Let's Go Brandon include: "Divide us up so they know that we never win. But we united, we here in the stadiums. Everyone chantin' it, CNN slanderin'. Biden collapsin' and Democrats stealin' it.

"Media lyin', ignore all the cryin'. They buildin' back better, but only the Taliban. Pilots on strike, but to Joe, it's irrelevant. Open the border, lose all the order."

Gray, who is joined by fellow musicians Tyson James and Chandler Crump on the track, can be seen in the video wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and T-shirt printed with the words: "Impeach Biden".

Speaking about the songs YouTube ban, Gray told The New York Post: "If you're going to ban people, you've got to remain consistent. There's rap songs out there about killing people. On YouTube you can talk about murder, you can talk about sex, you can talk about whatever you want, but I can't simply question the narrative or I'll get banned. When did they start banning art?"

The track was also banned from Instagram, with the sharing platform explaining they rejected the song for spreading "harmful" misinformation. Instagram claim that the song violates community guidelines for sharing "harmful false information" about Covid-19. This referred to lyrics such as: "Pandemic ain't real, they just planned it" and "Biden said the jab stop the spread, it was lies".

Gray believes that the popularity of his track shows that Americans are sick of "cancel culture" and he hopes those on the liberal end of the political spectrum are "scared".

"I feel like this is what's coming," he told The Post. "I hope record labels are scared. I don't need a record label. We're coming and the culture will change, and I hope they [ the left] are scared."