Anne Hathaway as Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi in The Princess Diaries 2.

It’s been a two-decade wait for fans of the Princess Diaries franchise, and now, Anne Hathaway has confirmed a third film is officially in development at Disney.

The US actress, 41, began her stellar Hollywood career when the original movie debuted in 2001, in which she played San Francisco teen Mia Thermopolis, a normal girl who is fast plucked from high school obscurity upon discovering she is the heir to the small European country of Genovia.

Her estranged grandmother, Genovian Queen Clarisse (played by Julie Andrews), travels to the US in a bid to prep and prime an unenthused Mia to take over her kingdom one day.

The Garry Marshall-directed flick was an unexpected success at the box office, making $US165.3 million worldwide against a $US26 million ($42.2m) budget, and has since earned a coveted cult status among coming-of-age films.