Angela plays a murder victim in the 10th series of The Brokenwood Mysteries. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

Her latest exploit has been a game-changer for Angela. She has a role in the 10th series of The Brokenwood Mysteries as a murder victim who is very well-dressed and a bit of an agitated grump.

“It was life-changing because it came at a time when I was doing a pretty dramatic review of my life, and getting that role became the impetus for change,” she says.

Angela explains that she was in a full-time job, which meant she would need to take time off to do the Brokenwood role.

“That meant I would have to take leave without pay and I had put myself in a position where I was just focused on earning money to pay the mortgage. So I asked myself, ‘What are you doing? Why are you pushing?’ Paying the mortgage had become everything and I was a single woman struggling with interest rates like everybody.”

Angela knew that she wanted to make some space to get back into selling real estate because she had stepped away for a while.

“I also realised that I wanted to create space to act, and the potential to write and direct, because those things mean so much to me and my life.”

Spending 10 days on the Brokenwood set changed Angela's life. Photo / Emily Chalk

Angela had been texting Brokenwood producer and writer Tim Balme to create a character for her on the series.

“His first text back to me was, ‘I didn’t know you were still acting.’ I realised that I had not been putting myself out there.”

Tim wrote her a role and spending 10 days on the Brokenwood set changed her life.

“I signed up for the show, resigned from my job and sold my house,” she says.

Putting a hand to her chest, she says, “I’m actually getting emotional about this. I needed to make space for myself because I can’t have someone say, ‘You can’t do your thing’ because it’s my thing.”

As tears well up in her eyes, she adds, “There’s actually been quite a bit of joy and relief at not having a mortgage. And I don’t know why I’m crying because it’s actually been really good.”

Angela says it’s a very New Zealand thing to want to own your own home, and she will own a home again one day, but for now, it’s about creating space for her.

“But I’m not going to own a home in lieu of working in a job that’s not nourishing and I’m not where I’m meant to be, because I’m only 51 and there’s more to come,” she says. “Now is not the time to go, ‘Your best years are gone, it’s time to hang up your skills.’”

One thing Angela does struggle with in the current acting roles she is given is that she is cast as “the agitated woman”.

Angela says her Shorty character has put her in an "intense woman box". Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

“I feel like my Shortland Street character Rachel has put me in quite an ‘intense woman box’. I don’t see her as an agitated woman, but she was definitely intense and didn’t suffer fools. The T-shirt she would be wearing says ‘My Office, Now!’, which is one of the reasons I had to leave because I just couldn’t keep doing that agitated woman any more.”

While Angela had a specific Brokenwood character in mind for herself – a gumboot-wearing lady farmer – writer Tim wrote a part he said was specifically for her.

“Well, my character is looking at buying a house, so I guess there’s a real estate thing in there, but when I read the part, I thought, ‘Oh, she’s awful.’”

But that didn’t stop Angela from taking the role and enjoying it.

“I throw a glass of water on someone’s face. I get to yell at people. I think I was able to be compassionate for a couple of moments with the daughter, Kara, and commit to the pretence that it’s hard to figure out who would want to kill her because everyone wanted to kill her!”

Being back on a set for 10 days was the best part of Angela’s 2023.

“There was not a person in the room that I haven’t come into contact with, apart from some new younger actors who I loved meeting and working with,” she enthuses.

“I had the most fun being on set again and whether I’m playing a witch, or an uptight woman or whatever the part needs, it’s the best time for me. Acting and pretending with my friends in that environment feels very safe, and you get to do everything on Brokenwood because they’re long TV features.”

Angela is leaving herself open to more acting jobs. Photo / Emily Chalk

Angela was also able to work with one of her best friends, Amelia Reid-Meredith, who played receptionist Bella Cooper on Shorty.

“Our characters were friends of sorts on Brokenwood and we hadn’t acted together since Shorty,” says Angela. “It was surreal. We were sitting there, cosy on a couch with prop wine, forgetting we’re on set and having a good natter.

“Then we’d have to do a scene and our characters aren’t super-connected, so we had to remind ourselves to act the characters properly! It was just too reminiscent of our lives together off-screen.”

Brokenwood has been a huge success internationally, screening in 150 countries and attracting millions of viewers. Angela thinks the success is down to the fact that even though each episode features a new murder to be solved, it’s not too violent and is quite cosy.

“They’re quirky, they’re interesting and weird, but they’re never gory, which is refreshing,” she says. “It’s never really like hard-hitting crime.”

Now that the role is over, Angela is leaving herself open to more acting jobs, while selling houses as her main income.

“My real estate job is on a bit of a roll at the moment, so that’s nice, and we’re coming into spring and summer when there will be more houses listed,” she says. “I’m also teaching acting and my main aim is to get into some writing, particularly writing a character for myself who isn’t agitated!”

Angela's children are both studying at university. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

Her two children Max, 20, and Maya, 18, are both studying at university, and she says they’re not at all aware of the fact that their mother is a huge star.

“They know I’m famous, but they don’t really get it,” she shares. “Even when we’re overseas, people come up to me and say, ‘Where do I know you from?’ It happened last week when I was in Samoa with Maya, and so I asked the guy where he was from and he said Fiji, where Shortland Street screened and had a huge audience. So I was able to join the dots for him.”

Recently, Angela was given the chance to view the first Shorty episodes she was in when South Pacific Pictures, who make the show, put all the episodes from 1993 on YouTube.

“It was funny because I feel like I remember all my years on Shortland Street, but then I started watching it and realised that that was not me any more. I’ve evolved – it’s been 30-plus years!

“I haven’t seen any more because I want to save it and sit down with the kids and watch it with them, so they know what went on years before they were born.”

The Shortland Street years from 1992 and 1993 are now all on YouTube.

Angela says that while her real estate job is seven days a week and pays the bills, working on Brokenwood has reminded her to leave room for acting and to put herself out there more.

“It means that if an acting job came up tomorrow, I could shift things around and do it.

“It’s actually been really awesome for me because now I believe in letting my life follow the way the wheels of life turn and, for me, they turned. I’m so happy with that nudge that those wheels gave me,” she says.

“I can be here today talking to the Weekly and not have to ask someone’s permission, and so my life is pretty sweet.”

Watch the 10th season of The Brokenwood Mysteries, which streams on TVNZ +.