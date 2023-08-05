Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in season two of 'And Just Like That...'. Photo / HBO

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in season two of 'And Just Like That...'. Photo / HBO

Sarah Jessica Parker’s iconic character Carrie Bradshaw has left her fans in shock over a comment she made during the latest episode of Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That.

The episode saw Carrie question whether her relationship with Mr Big (Chris Noth) had been “a mistake” all along.

The couple’s love affair, which lasted throughout the original show, came to an abrupt end with Big’s shock death from a heart attack on the first episode of And Just Like That season 1.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) star together in And Just Like That. Photo / HBO

Now in Season 2, Carrie has rekindled her relationship with Aidan (John Corbett), and wondering if she should have chosen him in the first place.

In a scene with Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Carrie said of her romance with Aidan, “Like I couldn’t or I wouldn’t allow myself to fully go there, just feel … I’m just wondering, was it always there and I just didn’t want to accept it? Miranda … I’ve been asking myself … was Big a big mistake?”

Miranda was left in shock and silence before eventually responding, “I still don’t know what to say”.

But fans of the show had a lot to say following the controversial comment, with several pointing out that if Big was still alive, he and Carrie would still be a married couple.

I’m sorry but am I the only one is horrified that Carrie said that big might have been a big mistake??? Excuse me??? I don’t like that, not one bit. #AJLT #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/VMBhzIMXrs — Daisy (@vnes17) August 3, 2023

Berger? A mistake. Alexander Petrovsky? A mistake.



Big? Not a mistake. Especially considering if he weren’t dead she’s still he married. #ajlt #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/9HivgQoUcn — about:blank 🪬 (@aboutblank80) August 3, 2023

“I keep asking myself if Big was a big mistake.” CARRIE BRADSHAW. We did not spend 6 seasons, 2 movies, an entire season of the reboot of you grieving him for you to ask this question. #AJLT — Joe (@joescho98) August 3, 2023

Many felt it was a mistake on the part of the writers to have Carrie make the admission.

One wrote on Twitter, “I think this is an idiotic decision by the writers! The whole TV series Sex And The City and two feature films ... Mr Big was the love of her life, and now it’s just a mistake? Damn ... and just like that, from a great love into a life-long mistake.”

Some saw Carrie’s side, however, with several pointing out that she was finally admitting what many viewers had been thinking all along.

I waited SO LONG to see carrie finally admit that choosing big was a mistake and SHE FINALLY SAID IT, I really don't know what to say except THANK YOU WRITERS #AndJustLikeThat — ً (@crriebradshaws) August 3, 2023

Elsewhere in the episode, Carrie’s relationship with Aidan appeared to be going from strength to strength as the pair moved into Che Diaz’s apartment in Hudson Yards.

When helping the couple move in, Che asked Carrie and Aidan where they thought the relationship had gone wrong before. “Why did this not work out the first time?”

Ironically, following her earlier comment, Carrie responded, “’Cause I made a mistake.”