Entertainment

Amit Ohdedar: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

8 minutes to read
Amit Ohdedar is the founder and president of Prayas, New Zealand's largest South Asian theatre company. Photo / Dean Purcell

By
Elisabeth Easther

MYSTORY

By day, Amit Ohdedar is the contracts manager at a refrigeration and air conditioning company, by night he is president of Prayas, New Zealand's largest South Asian theatre company. Building on 17 years of theatrical

