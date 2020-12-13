'American party': New footage shows Stephen Colbert performing his own haka

US talk show host Stephen Colbert has released more behind-the-scenes footage from his trip to New Zealand, showing the popular comedian being taught to perform his own haka.

Colbert shared the footage as part of a series called Return to New Zealand: A Magical Land Where Hugs Still Happen.

Viewers have already seen Colbert's attempts at playing rugby, part of the original series that aired last year, but the haka segment, which Colbert said was "even more memorable" , was left on the cutting room floor.

The clip shows Colbert receive a pōwhiri, guided through the process by New Zealand Rugby's Māori cultural adviser, Luke Crawford.

Colbert said the experience was an extremely memorable way to end his trip, but the pōwhiri wasn't his only experience of Māori culture.

Colbert delivered a hearty pukana. Photo / Supplied

He was then given a haka lesson which saw the 56-year-old learns the words and actions to his very own haka.

Learning the words, which include: "Let this American party resound", Colbert was then taught about the significance of pukana before putting all the elements together.

In other parts of Colbert's latest love letter to New Zealand, the funnyman praised our Covid response, comparing it to the US's tragically lacklustre attempts.

"Coronavirus infections in this country are at the highest they've ever been and because of that there is still massive travel restrictions for Americans all around the globe," he said.

"All of these travel restrictions got me thinking about my last big trip last year when I travelled Downunder and a bit over to the right for my special series The Newest Zealander.

The haka footage was not in the original cut. Photo / Supplied

"And I really wish I could be down there now because as you may have heard, they have had one of the most successful pandemic responses in the world."

He then pointed out that out of a 5 million population, New Zealand had experienced just 25 deaths and 2000 infections from Covid.

That was about as many infections came from a White House Christmas party, he joked.

"According to the medical journal, Lancet Public Health, the keys to New Zealand's success has been decisive governance, effective communication and high population compliance," he said.

"But the US came close with just zero of those three things."