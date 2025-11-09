In the clip, the country star explained: “We’re in New Zealand tonight and Jelly Roll had to cancel his show due to illness. So we’re about to go to this bar called Jolene. We’re going to see what happens. Could be fun.”

“Hoping Jelly gets better soon. In the meantime, we did a pop-up show!” the musician captioned footage of his surprise set.

The video shows the singer – dressed casually in khaki chinos, a white T-shirt and trucker cap – standing on a table to play songs to a crowd that packed out the Ponsonby venue, surrounding him as he serenaded onlookers with an acoustic guitar.

The venue said it was “such a treat” having Baldridge stop by, sharing: “We cut down an old guitar off the wall and he treated everyone to some absolute magic.”

On social media, the eatery said the singer was “such an amazing human” and in the comments many lucky enough to be at the impromptu performance concurred.

One wrote of a wholesome moment when the Illinois-born artist “came outside afterwards and signed a young lad’s hat and took a photo with him, you could see his face just light up”.

Another wrote: “Love that you still did a pop-up show for fans since the show was cancelled. Also, hope Jelly Roll feels better soon.”

Saturday’s concert was going to be the first time Jelly Roll had performed in New Zealand and was the only stop of his Down Under Tour in Aotearoa.

In what was described as a “silver lining”, the cancellation meant Baldridge was available to make a guest appearance at Kaylee Bell’s concert at Auckland’s Civic Theatre later that evening.

“How lucky were we to have this absolute gem of a human, friend and artist Drew Baldridge join us on stage for his special song Somebody’s Daughter,” Bell wrote, when sharing footage of Baldridge’s cameo on social media.