Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

Saddle up: Kaylee Bell’s sassy country pop - and a newcomer you might recognise reviewed

Graham Reid
Review by
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Graham Reid is an NZ journalist, author, broadcaster and arts educator. His website, Elsewhere, provides features and reports on music, film, travel and other cultural issues.

Nashville-based Kiwi Kaylee Bell is New Zealand's most successful country-crossover act. Photo / Chontalle Musson

Cowboy Up

by Kaylee Bell

Kaylee Bell headed from hometown Waimate to Gore to win the 2007 Gold Guitar award when she was 18, a prize that included a spot at Australia’s prestigious Tamworth Country Music Festival. Thereafter, were annual trips to Nashville for songwriting and recording, awards and acceptance

