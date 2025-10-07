Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

Music: Americana, the brave

Graham Reid
Review by
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Graham Reid is an NZ journalist, author, broadcaster and arts educator. His website, Elsewhere, provides features and reports on music, film, travel and other cultural issues.

Jeff Tweedy: Mostly engrossing, downbeat acoustic affair. Image / Supplied

Jeff Tweedy: Mostly engrossing, downbeat acoustic affair. Image / Supplied

Twilight Overland

by Jeff Tweedy

Although we observe America unravelling, we can’t feel how it is living inside such uncertainty and descent into division.

Musicians could tell us something, but many hip-hop and R’n’B artists seem too self-involved or busy settling scores; rockers are inconsistent and others simply stick to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save