Bill Direen’s years of eclectic creativity celebrated with NZ Arts Foundation Laureate Award

Graham Reid
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
Bill the Builder: Christchurch-born musician and poet Bill Direen says the $50,000 award is proof of a guardian angel. Photo / Supplied

Turns out it’s a bad day – and a good day – to talk with Bill Direen.

He and wife Sonya arrived in New Zealand a few days earlier but there was no power at their Dunedin house, a problem with his phone and the new modem is at the

In good company

