Amazon mistakenly insists Northern Ireland is not part of the UK

Amazon has brought about many changes to the world of shopping and now entertainment. But it has never been responsible for a nation expanding its borders. Until now, it seems.

In a cringe worthy series of tweets, the US technology firm refused to acknowledge its role in something approaching an international diplomatic incident.

It all began innocently enough when a customer sent a message to the Amazon customer service Twitter saying they had found it difficult to watch the rugby union Autumn Nations Cup on Prime, the firm's streaming service.

"We apologise but upon reviewing your location you're in Northern Ireland," the Amazon account replied to the customer. "Rugby Autumn Nations Cup coverage is exclusively available to Prime members based in the UK. We don't have the rights to other territories."

Northern Ireland is part of the UK, and it has been for quite some time. Together with England, Scotland and Wales, it is one of the four nations that make up Britain.

The customer tried to explain this, but Amazon was having none of it. As far as the firm was concerned, Northern Ireland had switched countries.

Thank you for that information. We apologize but upon reviewing your location you're in Northern Ireland. Rugby Autumn Nations Cup coverage is exclusively available to Prime members based in the UK. We don't have the rights to other territories. ^RS — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) November 14, 2020

Many apologies but, we don't have the broadcast rights for Ireland or other territories. ^RS — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) November 14, 2020

The island of Ireland has been split between two states since the early 1920s, long before Amazon was born.

There is no physical border between the two parts of Ireland and there has been much discussion, and violence over the years, about whether the two parts should be combined into a united sovereign state.

Since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, there has largely been peace on the island. Although there are concerns about what effect Brexit will have between the two jurisdiction as Ireland remains in the European Union.

But the fact is, Northern Ireland is part of Britain.

A man walks past a section of one of the Northern Ireland "peace walls" in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo / AP

Amazon just kept going

Amazon persisted in its insistence, even when a quick Google search would have confirmed the customer's statement.

When another person said, "Northern Ireland IS the UK," Amazon said they would "be sure to pass your feedback along to the appropriate team".

Others on social media felt the conversation was worthy of mockery.

In other news, Amazon customer service tears up the Good Friday Agreement and unilaterally assigns Northern Ireland to the Republic https://t.co/S5ooPLx6mG — Christopher Wylie 🏳️‍🌈 (@chrisinsilico) November 14, 2020

No need to worry about Boris Johnson undermining the Good Friday Agreement. Amazon just took Northern Ireland out of the UK. https://t.co/UuVamm7114 — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) November 14, 2020

Amazon Prime have delivered a United Ireland, and before 6pm on the same day. https://t.co/LF567yffC1 — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) November 14, 2020

In a response to another customer, the Amazon customer service desk also chose a peculiar set of words to apologise, saying they were sorry for "the troubles". The conflict in Northern Ireland that preceded the Good Friday Agreement is known as The Troubles.

You apologise for the TROUBLES??? https://t.co/LPwwSjA9Ci — jericho cane stan account (@brynteresting) November 14, 2020

Amazon just kept going though. In what seemed a clear sign it was a robot on Amazon's customer service desk, every time someone pointed out the company's error, it replied with a list of the benefits of Amazon Prime.

Finally, and thankfully, someone slightly higher up in Amazon stepped in, assuring everyone that the Autumn Nations Cup can be watched "in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK".