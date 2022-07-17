The latest inflation figures due today, the label infectious disease experts want Monkeypox to avoid and hiding away from the press - why the All Blacks need to act fast in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

AM show co-host Melissa Chan-Green has tested positive for Covid, announcing the virus "finally got my family".

Mum to a toddler, Chan-Green was not on air this morning after taking to Instagram to share her formula for managing the virus as a busy parent: "Coping with covid + looking after a toddler = moving a bed into the lounge."

Alongside a picture of Chan-Green lying next to her child as they play with toys, she wrote: "Kudos to everyone who has more to manage than just one 2 year-old! Fair to say I've given in to mess and other rules will go out the window this week ..but that's cool. The covid finally got my family so I'm off @amshownz while we rest up. See you again soon! X".

Followers of Chan-Green have commented with supportive messages, including broadcaster Carly Flynn who wrote: "Rest, rest, and rest some more .. my 3 had to fend for themselves when we went down xx good luck!"

While AM is continuing to air without Chan-Green, Three's 4.30pm Newshub Live bulletin was pulled "until further notice" at the beginning of the month after anchor, Oriini Kaipara, announced she had the flu.

A Newshub statement to Stuff read: "Due to staffing challenges presented by Covid and general illnesses right now, Newshub Live at 4.30pm will be off-air until further notice."

The bulletin appears to have returned to Three's TV guide.

Meanwhile, AM will continue with Bridge, Bernadine Oliver-Kerby and William Wairua as Chan-Green, who joined the show in February, recovers from Covid.

Chan-Green's AM team, Bernadine Oliver-Kerby, Ryan Bridge and William Wairua. Photo / Supplied

When the veteran journalist's new role was announced last year, Newshub's director of news, Sarah Bristow said: "Mel is an extraordinary journalist with experience as a news reader, reporter and foreign correspondent. Along with that credibility, she's also so much fun and a great conversationalist, which is a winning mix in the mornings."

Her co-host, Ryan Bridge, has described Chan-Green as "... f**king funny. She can be ruthless. She can be hilarious … there's a whole different side to Mel that maybe people haven't seen," he said in an interview with The Spinoff earlier this year.

Back in March, Bridge tested positive for Covid. Announcing he'd caught the virus, he revealed he was experiencing an unusual symptom: his voice had shifted half an octave higher in pitch.

He appears to have made a full recovery.