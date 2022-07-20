Alicia Silverstone, pictured with her son, Bear, describes herself as "... a natural mama, and I'm a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature..." Photo / Instagram

Alicia Silverstone has revealed her 11-year-old son, Bear, still shares a bed with her - and she really doesn't care what anyone thinks about it.

Speaking on "The Ellen Fisher Podcast" this week, the Clueless star said she expected the admission would see her "get in trouble" with mum-shamers, but reiterated that she doesn't really care.

She went on to describe herself as "... a natural mama, and I'm a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature and our society is scared of nature and love," said the 45-year-old Californian.

She also discussed her tips for potty training and said she didn't tend to use nappies - she watched her son's "cues" instead.

"It's so awesome. It's so easy. When I was done feeding him, he would go to the bathroom in the toilet. When he woke up from a nap, he went to the bathroom."

Silverstone says that she actually enjoyed the process and didn't find the transition particularly difficult.

She also shared that "there was a period of time where I was watching him naked and watching the cues. The cues part for me was really fun because I thought that he was flirting with me because he would do this little smile. That's when he had to pee."

According to Us Weekly, Silverstone's ex-husband deemed her process "hippy s***" at the time, but eventually appreciated that it worked.

The Excess Baggage actress has always been candid about how she parents.

When her son was 10 months old, Silverstone shared a video feeding her little boy food she had chewed up.

"I fed Bear the mochi and a tiny bit of veggies from the soup … from my mouth to his. It's his favorite … and mine," she shared on her website.

And of her decision to raise her son on a vegan diet, she told Us Weekly in 2020, "I always laugh, like, 'Oh, my poor vegan baby, he's so weak,' because he's jumping all over the place and he's so wild," she said in jest before adding, " ... there's a calmness to him and a centredness. He's not off the charts."

For more parenting news and advice, listen to the Herald's parenting podcast, One Day You'll Thank Me