Alex Trebek remembered for grace that elevated him above TV host

Alex Trebek holds the award for outstanding game show host, for his work on Jeopardy! backstage at the 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Alex Trebek never pretended to have all the answers, but the Jeopardy! host became an inspiration and solace to Americans who otherwise are at odds with each other.

He looked and sounded the part of a senior statesman, impeccably suited and groomed and with an authoritative voice any politician would covet. He commanded his turf — the quiz show's stage — but refused to overshadow its brainy contestants.

And when he faced the challenge of pancreatic cancer, which claimed his life Sunday at age 80, he was honest, optimistic and graceful. Trebek died at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family and friends.

The Canadian-born host made a point of informing fans about his health directly, in a series of brief online videos. He faced the camera and spoke in a calm, even tone as he revealed his illness and hope for a cure in the first message, posted in March 2019.

"Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this and I'm going to keep working," Trebek said, even managing a wisecrack: He had to beat the disease because his Jeopardy! contract had three more years to run.

Trebek's death came less than four months after that of civil rights leader and US Representative John Lewis, also of advanced pancreatic cancer and at age 80. Trebek had offered him words of encouragement last January.

Game show host Alex Trebek poses for a photo in his Los Angeles home on August 3, 1988. Trebek, who presided over the beloved quiz show Jeopardy! for more than 30 years. Photo / AP

In a memoir published this year, The Answer Is ... Reflections on My Life, Trebek suggested that he's known but not celebrated, and compared himself to a visiting relative who TV viewers find "comforting and reassuring as opposed to being impressed by me".

That was contradicted Sunday by the messages of grief and respect from former contestants, celebrities and the wider public that quickly followed news of his loss.

The programme films weeks of shows in advance, and there was no immediate reply from the show's studio, Sony, about how many shows with Trebek are completed and if they will air.

Jeopardy! bills itself as "America's favorite quiz show" and captivated the public with a unique format in which contestants were told the answers and had to provide the questions on a variety of subjects, including movies, politics, history and popular culture.

They would answer by saying "What is ... ?" or "Who is ... ?"

Trebek, who became its host in 1984, was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants, appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly and, at the same time, moving the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.

"I try not to take myself too seriously," he told an interviewer in 2004. "I don't want to come off as a pompous ass and indicate that I know everything when I don't."

The show was the brainchild of Julann Griffin, wife of the late talk show host-entrepreneur Merv Griffin, who said she suggested to him one day that he create a game show where people were given the answers.

Jeopardy! debuted on NBC in 1964 with Art Fleming as host and was an immediate hit. It lasted until 1975, then was revived in syndication with Trebek.

Long identified by a full head of hair and trim moustache (though in 2001 he startled viewers by shaving his moustache, "completely on a whim"), Trebek was more than qualified for the job, having started his game show career on "Reach for the Top" in his native country.

Moving to the US in 1973, he appeared on The Wizard of Odds, High Rollers, The $128,000 Question and Double Dare. Even during his run on Jeopardy!, Trebek worked on other shows. In the early 1990s, he was the host of three — Jeopardy!, To Tell the Truth and Classic Concentration.

Jeopardy! made him famous. He won five Emmys as its host, including one last June, and received stars on both the Hollywood and Canadian walks of fame. In 2012, the show won a prestigious Peabody Award.

He taped his daily Jeopardy! shows at a frenetic pace, recording as many as 10 episodes (two weeks' worth) in just two days. After what was described as a mild heart attack in 2007, he was back at work in just a month.

He posted a video in January 2018 announcing he'd undergone surgery for blood clots on the brain that followed a fall he'd taken. The show was on hiatus during his recovery.

It had yet to bring in a substitute host for Trebek — save once, when he and Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak swapped their TV jobs as an April's Fool prank.

In 2012, Trebek acknowledged that he was considering retirement, but had been urged by friends to stay on so he could reach 30 years on the show. He still loved the job, he declared: "What's not to love? You have the security of a familiar environment, a familiar format, but you have the excitement of new clues and new contestants on every programme. You can't beat that!"

Although many viewers considered him one of the key reasons for the show's success, Trebek himself insisted he was only there to keep things moving.

"My job is to provide the atmosphere and assistance to the contestants to get them to perform at their very best," he said in a 2012 interview. "And if I'm successful doing that, I will be perceived as a nice guy and the audience will think of me as being a bit of a star. But not if I try to steal the limelight!"

In a January 2019 interview with The Associated Press, Trebek discussed his decision to keep going with Jeopardy!

"It's not as if I'm overworked — we tape 46 days a year," he said. But he acknowledged he would retire someday, if he lost his edge or the job was no longer fun, adding: "And it's still fun."

Born July 22, 1940, in Sudbury, Ontario, Trebek was sent off to boarding school by his Ukrainian father and French-Canadian mother when he was barely in his teens.

After graduating high school, he spent a summer in Cincinnati to be close to a girlfriend, then returned to Canada to attend college. After earning a philosophy degree from the University of Ottawa, he went to work for the Canadian Broadcasting Co, starting as a staff announcer and eventually becoming a radio and TV reporter.

He became a US citizen in 1997. Trebek's first marriage, to Elaine Callei, ended in divorce. In 1990, he married Jean Currivan, and they had two children, Emily and Matthew.

Trebek is survived by his wife, their two children and his stepdaughter, Nicky.

Several contestants and celebrities have paid tribute to Trebek on social media.

- Associated Press