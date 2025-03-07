“That is the painful reality with which Halyna’s parents and sister live each day.

“Is his reality show just a veiled attempt to create sympathy for himself with a future jury pool in our civil case?

“Is this just a shameless attempt to portray himself as the real victim in this case?”

In the show, Baldwin claimed he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a mental health condition brought on by an extremely stressful or terrifying event.

His wife, a yoga instructor and entrepreneur, said he had considered taking his own life after the ordeal in New Mexico.

The actor has previously insisted he did not know that the prop gun he was handed was loaded and denies pulling the trigger. His trial last year on involuntary manslaughter charges collapsed when the charges were dropped.

Hilaria said of her husband: “He has survivor’s guilt.

“You’re involved in this thing that nobody could even possibly imagine.

“And so it goes back to, on that day ... He wishes it were him.

“He would change places [with Halyna] in a second.”

Baldwin has said he doesn’t believe he’ll ever be the same in the wake of the tragedy, recalling a discussion he had at a dinner party last summer with a “famous woman” who had been through a “horrible incident”.

Declining to reveal the identity of the celebrity, he recalled: “I said, ‘I’m asking myself, is it ever possible for me to be the same again after this happened?’ And she goes, ‘I haven’t been the same for one day. Not one day. It changed my life. It changed me. It changed my whole life as a person.’

“This is a woman who’s very prominent, big media presence, successful and rich and everything. And she just looked me right in the eye. She goes, ‘Not one day have I felt I’m back to the way I was.’”