Halyna Hutchins’ family lawyer has slammed Alec Baldwin’s reality TV show.
Veteran attorney Gloria Allred has called the TLC programme The Baldwins, which documents the actor and producer’s life with wife Hilaria and their eight children - Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, Eduardo and María Lucía, both 3, and Ilaria, 21 months - as a “veiled attempt to create sympathy for himself”.
The show is being aired ahead of civil cases over the accidental killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, via a loaded prop gun, on the set of the Western Rust in October 2021.
Allred, 83, is quoted by Metro newspaper as saying: “The show celebrates Mr Baldwin’s joy of being with his children while ignoring the fact that he took a child away from her parents.