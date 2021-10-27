Alec Baldwin shooting: Succession star Brian Cox tells Mike Hosking he was 'horrified'

Succession star Brian Cox opens up to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking about Alec Baldwin shooting. Video / Newstalk ZB

Brian Cox was "horrified" to hear his friend and fellow actor Alec Baldwin had accidentally shot someone on a film set.

The Succession star spoke to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking ahead of the release of his new autobiography, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.

Known for playing Logan Roy in the hit TV series as well as countless films from the Bourne saga to Churchill, the 75-year-old actor has previously worked with Baldwin.

"Poor Alec has got himself into a terrible state," Cox told Hosking.

"I hear all kinds of rumours, all kinds of things about this gun that had possibly been previously used. I haven't got the facts, I just know it's horrifying."

Baldwin accidentally fired a loaded gun on the set of his new film Rust, wounding the film's director and shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins - whom Cox called a "bright and up and coming young woman".

"Alec's turned his life around in so many different ways as he got older," he told the radio host.

"He's got a wonderful family. Since his late 50s he's had five kids, his life has changed in so many ways. He's got an incredible wife ... it's so tragic."

Cox hoped the tragedy would come as a sobering reminder for all those working with firearms on movie sets.

"There is a certain carelessness on cinema sets ... this will certainly be a big wakeup call.

The TV and film star has spoken out about the Alec Baldwin film set tragedy. Photo / Getty Images

"I've fired guns on sets and they're usually incredibly strict. You check the weapon, you never hand anybody a gun like that. I find it astonishing."

He acknowledged how tragic it was for Hutchins' family.

"She was up and coming in the industry and was incredibly well thought of."

Cox said he had been trying to get in touch with Baldwin "just to send commiserations to him".

Alec Baldwin could face charges after accidentally shooting and killing a cinematographer on set. Photo / AP

The actor also spoke briefly about his starring role in Succession, the third season of which has just been released.

"I was originally told I was only going to be in one series, but then I realised I was going to be doing it for some time.

"Logan Roy's a man with a lot of secrets, which we still don't know about."

He confirmed a fourth season of Succession is in the works, estimating that filming probably wouldn't start until June next year.

"I imagine the writers need a break."