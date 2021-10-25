Alec Baldwin shooting: Actor's wife Hilaria breaks silence on shooting tragedy

In the wake of Halyna Hutchins' fatal shooting on the set of Rust, industry professional Kevin Williams explains how firearms are usually handled on a film set, and who is responsible for safety measures. Video / CBS

In the wake of Halyna Hutchins' fatal shooting on the set of Rust, industry professional Kevin Williams explains how firearms are usually handled on a film set, and who is responsible for safety measures. Video / CBS

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, has broken her silence on her husband's fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hilaria has been silent on social media as families grieve, but took to Instagram to express her "shock and heartbreak" over a "tragic accident".

"My heart is with Halyna," Hilaria wrote referring to the victim Halyna Hutchins. "Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec."

"It's said, 'there are no words because it's impossible to express shock and heartache of such a tragic accident," she wrote. "Heartbreak. Loss. Support."

Celebrities were quick to respond with support for both the Baldwin and Hutchins family.

"Holding Halyna, her family and Alec and his family in (our) hearts," Katie Couric posted.

Leslie Jordan posted: "Our hearts are broken along with yours."

Rosie O'Donnell added, "sending love," and actress Melanie Griffith wrote, "Sending love to all. Holding you all in my heart."

Hilaria's post was made days after her husband accidentally shot and killed Hutchins on the set of the Western film Rush. Baldwin was given a real gun with a live bullet instead of blanks.

While real guns are often used in movies, they are loaded with blanks, and it is not known exactly how this tragic error took place.

Hutchins was killed after being struck in the chest and director Joel Souza was wounded in the incident.

Baldwin is "cancelling other projects" following the death of Hutchins and will "take some time to re-centre himself" following the incident.

A source told People magazine: "This was pretty devastating. This is how he handles difficult times. Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, he removes himself from [the] public eye."

The insider confirmed that Alec was "hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours" following the shooting on the New Mexico set.

The actor accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set. Photo / AP

Baldwin himself took to social media following the accident last week and said he was "heartbroken" following the death of Hutchins.

He tweeted: "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

"I'm fully co-operating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."