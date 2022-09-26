The actor could face criminal charges in New Mexico. Photo / Getty Images

The actor could face criminal charges in New Mexico. Photo / Getty Images

Alec Baldwin could face criminal charges over the fatal film set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

A New Mexico prosecutor is looking to file charges against him after he handed over his mobile phone as evidence, reports the Daily Mail.

It comes after he welcomed his seventh child with wife Hilaria Baldwin over the weekend.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said she was "ready" to file charges against four people in a letter to the state's financial board requesting funding to prosecute what will be a high-profile case.

Carmack-Altwies did not confirm the charges she planned to bring, but wrote that she was "certainly looking (at) all the homicide statutes and any gun statutes under New Mexico criminal code".

"One of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin," she wrote, before adding that there could be four separate criminal trials.

AP reports that the state granted her request for the funds, with its Board of Finance granting over US$317,000 ($561,917) to cover the costs of prosecution.

Meanwhile, the family of Halyna Hutchins is pursuing their own wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin. Earlier this month, a judge ruled him primarily responsible for firing the shot that killed her on the set of his film Rust last October.

It comes as Baldwin placed his biggest asset - his US$29m ($49m) Long Island estate - on the market.

Legal experts told the Daily Mail that the decision to sell his Hamptons estate may be part of an effort to shield his assets from expensive lawsuits.

The timing sparks speculation that the actor is preparing for a potential reckoning in the courts.

He bought the estate in 1996 for US$1.75m ($2.9m) and listed it last week for around 16 times that amount.

Experts speculate that it's a sign Baldwin is looking to shift his wealth into more protected assets, such as trusts for his children or real estate in a state that protects properties from creditors.