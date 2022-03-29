Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are expecting another child. Video / @hilariabaldwin

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together.

Hilaria posted a video to Instagram where she and Alec were seen surrounded by their six children hugging and smiling. She captioned the post, "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise."

She continued: "I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times," the comment appeared to reference the wrongful death lawsuit filed against her husband after the tragic shooting on the set of Rust, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October last year.

"I've missed you during my break from social media. I'm back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life'. Our love to you and your loved ones."

The mum of six announced she was taking a break from social media on March 5, telling fans, "I promise I'll be back. I love you all and know you worry, so want to give you a heads up."

She followed: "I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok. Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you. See you soon. Hb"

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their children (L-R) Rafael Baldwin, Eduardo Baldwin, Leonardo Baldwin, Romeo Baldwin, Lucia Baldwin and Carmen Baldwin. Photo / Getty Images

Hilaria, a former yoga instructor shares six children with the movie star: daughters Carmen Gabriela, 8, and Maria Lucia Victoria, 13 months, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo "Edu" Pau Lucas, 18 months.

Baldwin is also a parent to daughter Ireland, from a previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

When the Baldwins welcome their new baby, the actor will become a father for the eighth time.

Baldwin is set to star alongside his brother, William, in two Christmas movies, which are currently being filmed in Italy.