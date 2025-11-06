It is unclear if the two actresses have a personal relationship as they never worked together on the anthology show, Sweeney starring on the first season and Wood on the third.
Sweeney’s infamous ad saw her model American Eagle jeans whilst alluding to the quality of the blonde and blue-eyed actress’ “great genes”.
“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality, and even eye colour”, the Euphoria actress states, “My jeans are blue”.
Many online commentators noted the uncomfortable implications of the ad’s premise, suggesting it had overtly racist undertones.
In Tuesday’s GQ interview, Sweeney seemed unfazed by the backlash, telling the publication, “I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear”.
“I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.”
She described President Donald Trump’s public praise for the ad as “surreal”, bolstering the continued speculation about her political affiliations.
Wood, on the other hand, has repeatedly spoken against conservative political positions, openly criticising the UK’s recent anti-trans ruling earlier this year.
She recently shared how her role on The White Lotus forced her to confront her previous battles with body dysmorphia and bulimia, challenging her to really embody her character’s positive mentality.
“I shook myself out of it by thinking, ‘it’s not about whether Aimee wants to show her body or not - Chelsea does’”, she told Harper’s Bazaar.
“Acting has always been a safe place for me to work out my feelings. I think for that reason a role will hit me in the heart, in the gut.”