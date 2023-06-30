Taylor Swift performs onstage during her Eras tour at Soldier Field on June 2 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo / Getty Images

An AFL sportsman has Taylor Swift fans up in arms after he revealed he nabbed tickets to one of her Melbourne shows during the Australian leg of her Eras tour.

Mason Cox, who plays for the Collingwood Magpies football team, shared that he would be joining his fellow Swifties at the MCG after scoring a ticket in Frontier’s ticket pre-sale on Wednesday.

Cox confessed that his friends and brother are “unhealthily obsessed” with the Bad Blood singer and helped him get a ticket.

However, despite being chuffed with his purchase, the football icon apologised to his fans in advance.

Cox is 211cm tall – or six feet 11 inches – which makes him one of the tallest football players to participate in the league.

And while his height might be a huge advantage on the field, it’s not great news for Taylor Swift fans seated behind the sportsman.

Mason Cox of the Magpies celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2023 AFL round 12 match. Photo / Getty Images

Without knowing it, one very unlucky ticketholder has just spent hundreds of dollars to see the back of Cox’s head for the duration of the concert.

Cox felt the need to say sorry to whoever ended up sitting behind him.

“I want to sincerely apologise in advance for who has tickets behind me at the Taylor Swift concert,” he wrote in a tweet.

“I know you paid a lot but I don’t care. T. Swift is more important.”

The comment sent Swift fans into a meltdown, with many worried they had nabbed the extremely unlucky seat behind the star sportsman.

Was this you at the Julia Morris Live Show in front of me? Julia is on stage, standing at the microphone…🤦‍♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/i31VvUrF5a — Mrs C. 🌺 (@wigglemum) June 29, 2023

“T. Swift tickets were harder than getting Rich vs Pies Prelim Tix … You already ruined one. Be kind,” one Richmond supporter shared.

“Can you tell us where your seats are so we can be prepared – I’m scared HAHAAH,” another fan asked.

A third said: “At 5 ft tall, I’m really hoping you’re in a different section to me.”

Meanwhile, other social media users found the tweet hilarious.

“Get there early and stake a place. Anyone who stands behind you after that, well it’s on them,” one person wrote.

“Don’t forget your glasses big fella,” a second shared.

A third jested: “(Ticketek) should make you enter your height when buying tickets and mark seats behind you (as) restricted view.”

Taylor Swift will be performing her Eras tour in Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 16, 17 and 18 and in Sydney at Accor Stadium for four nights from Friday, February 23 in 2024.







