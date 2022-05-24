Steven Tyler has suffered a relapse after managing pain from recent foot surgery. Photo / Getty Images

Steven Tyler has entered a treatment programme following a relapse.

The Aerosmith star recently underwent foot surgery to prepare for the band's return to tour and while managing his pain he suffered a relapse.

The band took to Instagram to announce Tyler's heartbreaking update and the subsequent news that they would be cancelling their June and July dates of their upcoming Las Vegas residency.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the statement read. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

It continued to apologise to fans, "We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being."

"We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September and we'll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.

"Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time."

Tyler, 74, who has been very open about his struggles with substance abuse, received hundreds of supportive messages in the comment section of the post.

Many wished him well on his journey to sobriety while others commented love hearts.

'Get well soon! This is the right thing, my heart hurts for him,' one commented.

Another Instagram user said, 'My heart is with Steven during treatment!'

While one fan said, 'Stay strong Steven!!! We love you more than words can say!!! Much love from Mexico… get well soon!!!!'

(L-R) Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith have postponed their Las Vegas residency. Photo / Getty Images

Tyler who has four children, Liv, Mia, Chelsea and Taj, famously opened up about his drug use during a 2018 appearance on The Late Late Show, where he revealed he had spent "about US$2million" (NZ$3.1m) on drugs in his lifetime.

He later spoke to Haute Living in 2019 where he admitted his bandmates and management staged an intervention in 1988 urging him to seek help for his drug addiction.

"There was a moment in '88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me. They thought, 'Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over,'" Tyler said.

"So I got sober and, you know, it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation."

The star continued, "But today, because of that moment … I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety."