Adele's ex-husband 'saved her life', singer reveals in Oprah interview

The Easy On Me singer believes her ex-husband and son are "angels sent to her". Photo / Getty Images

The Easy On Me singer believes her ex-husband and son are "angels sent to her". Photo / Getty Images

Adele's ex-husband "saved [her] life".

The Easy on Me singer split from Simon Konecki - with whom she has 9-year-old son Angelo - in 2019 after just over a year of marriage but she has no regrets about their relationship because he gave her some much-needed "stability".

She reflected on her 'One Night Only' TV special: "I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest with you.

"He came at such a moment, where the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me.

"Especially at that time, I was so young and I just, I think I would have got a bit lost in all of it.

"I could have easily gone down some dodgy paths, you know? And sort of self-destructed from being overwhelmed by all of it.

"He came in and was stable. The most stable person I've ever had in my life up until that point. Even now, I trust him with my life."

Adele believes Simon and Angelo were "angels sent to [her]".

And the 33-year-old star admitted explaining the end of her marriage to Angelo was the hardest part of the separation.

She said: "I do love [your dad], I'm not not in love with him,' it makes absolutely no sense to a six year old.

"So there were so many answers I just couldn't give him 'cause there aren't any really. Like, you know, that he would understand."

The 'Hello' hitmaker - who is now dating sports agent Rich Paul - admitted she'd love to have more children in the future.

She said: "I would like more children. It wouldn't be the end of the world if I didn't because I have Angelo, but yeah, I think so."

And when it comes to Angelo, Adele only wants for him to be a "good and happy person."

She added: "I don't expect anything of him.

"I don't care what his career is, as long as he's passionate about whatever it is that he does and that he's happy."