Adele says she's 'single' after rumours fly she is dating rapper Skepta

Adele has set the record straight about her personal life and album rumours in her latest social media post.

The Hello singer thanked fans for their support after her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, and appeared to address rumours she is dating rapper Skepta.

"Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are," she wrote.

She added: "I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year."

It comes after a source told People magazine claims she has been dating Skepta, telling the publication "things have been heating up" between them.

Adele filed for divorce from her ex Simon Konecki in September 2019. They have an 8-year-old son together named Angelo.

Her "peace out til next year" line suggests new music from Adele won't arrive until 2021.

Although there was speculation Adele was planning to release an album this year, she confirmed fans will have to wait a little longer for new music during her SNL opening monologue.

"My album's not finished, and I'm too scared to do both. I'd rather put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens," she said. Rather than performing new music on the show, Adele opted to host, and artist H.E.R. was the show's musical guest.

However, she managed to sneak in a few of her hits into a Bachelor-themed skit on the show:

Adele singing Rolling in the deep, Hello, Someone like you and When We Were Young is easily one of the greatest things to come from 2020. pic.twitter.com/6JQhoCrriT — #ENDSARS #CONGOISBLEEDING (@chuuzus) October 25, 2020

Earlier in the year, Adele made headlines for her new look, and she also commented on her new appearance during the show.

"And I know I look really, really different since you last saw me. But actually, because of all the Covid restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light – I could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose," she joked.