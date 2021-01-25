Adele reaches divorce settlement with ex two years after split

Adele and her soon-to-be ex, Simon Konecki, started dating in 2011 and separated in April 2019. Photo/ Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Almost two years after the 32-year-old singer announced her split from husband Simon Konecki, 46, Adele is reported to have reached an agreement on the terms of their divorce.

Us Weekly reports that Adele filed a judgement package with the Los Angeles court on January 15.

Sky News have reported that the estranged couple have used mediation to assist them in reaching a settlement in regards to assets and properties. It is widely acknowledged that the pair will seek joint custody of their son, Angelo, aged 8.

Adele announced her split from Konecki in April 2019 and filed for divorce in September that year.

A spokesperson for the singer commented at the time: "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Over the weekend Adele caused a stir among her fans when she posted about the 10th anniversary of her hugely successful first album, 21.

Taking to Instagram to share the memory, Adele commented: 'Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend! It's crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it x".

Fans were quick to reply with love for the cherished album, which brought us hits like Rolling in the Deep and Someone Like You, with one user commenting: "You opened so many hearts with this, thank you for your work." While others were unable to hide their impatience for new music, begging the singer to "drop the album".

It has been six years since Adele's last album, 25, released in 2015.